crime

Ex-Olympus CEO gets suspended sentence on drug charge

TOKYO

The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced the former president and CEO of Olympus to 10 months in prison, suspended for three years, after convicting him of receiving illegal drugs.

The prosecution had sought a 10-month prison sentence for Stefan Kaufmann, 56.

Kaufmann had pleaded guilty to the charge at his first court hearing on Monday. He was accused of receiving illegal drugs believed to be cocaine and MDMA on multiple occasions in Tokyo between June and November last year.

"I betrayed the trust of many people. I sincerely apologize," Kaufmann said during the hearing, Kyodo News reported.

Kaufmann said he was introduced to a drug dealer by his friend and began using illegal drugs to manage work-related fatigue.

The defense argued the dealer threatened to expose Kaufmann if he stopped buying drugs, adding the defendant lost his job after a weekly magazine published an article based on an interview with the dealer.

In handing down the ruling, presiding judge Hidekazu Komada said he had given Kaufmann a suspended sentence as he has suffered social repercussions, such as his decision to step down as president of the company, and because he has promised to stop taking drugs

Kaufmann, from Germany, joined the Japanese optical precision equipment maker as an executive officer before being appointed CEO in April 2023. He resigned on Oct 28 after the allegations surfaced.

I thought CEOs were supposed to be smart.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In handing down the ruling, presiding judge Hidekazu Komada said he had given Kaufmann a suspended sentence as he has suffered social repercussions, such as his decision to step down as president of the company, and because he has promised to stop taking drugs

"Social repercussions'....

Weird legal metric probably only accessible for CEOs.

Almost every individual when arrested suffers social repercussions?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

