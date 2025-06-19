 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/y-studio
crime

Court awards 2 asylum seekers damages over prolonged detention

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese district court has ordered the state to pay a total of 1.2 million yen in compensation to two asylum seekers, ruling that in some cases their repeated detentions by the country's immigration agency did not take account of their physical and mental conditions.

Deniz, a Kurdish man in his 40s with Turkish nationality, and Heydar Safari Diman, an Iranian national in his 50s, sought about 30 million yen in damages, after they were detained and released several times over the space of more than a decade. They filed the lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court in 2022 focusing on their treatment from 2016.

The ruling handed down on Tuesday said that on some occasions, they were detained despite deteriorating health conditions, such as a diagnosis of depression.

"We cannot say the necessity of detention overrode their physical and mental disadvantages," the court said, ruling that some of their detentions violated the International Covenants on Human Rights and amounted to unjust physical restraint prohibited by Japan's immigration law.

The plaintiffs also questioned the immigration law itself, which allows detention without going through a review process such as trials, saying that it infringes the human rights covenants.

But the court dismissed their claim on the grounds that their rights to a trial are guaranteed through a lawsuit seeking release.

Masako Suzuki, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, underscored the significance of the ruling, telling a press conference that it "clearly acknowledges that there was a violation of the International Covenants on Human Rights in the detention."

The Immigration Services Agency has said it will respond "appropriately" after reviewing details of the ruling, since some of its claims were not upheld.

According to the complaint, Deniz, who declined to give his surname for fear of retaliation against his family in Turkey, and Safari Diman had both overstayed their visas and were subsequently repeatedly detained by the Immigration Services Agency.

From 2016 to 2020, they were detained several times for a total of more than three and a half years each, the complaint said. They have been on provisional releases since the spring of 2020, according to their supporters.

Seeking help from the international community, the two had notified a U.N. expert panel on arbitrary detention of their cases, leading the panel to release an opinion in 2020 that found their deprivation of liberty was "arbitrary" and contravened human rights covenants.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyoto Tango Railway

GaijinPot Travel

How to Study Japanese in Japan: Best Schools, Tutors, and Budget Options (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Body Positivity & Confidence in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Add Your My Number Card to Your Smartphone

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Shunkaen Bonsai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Do You Need Travel Insurance in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tadami Line

GaijinPot Travel

Family-Friendly Hikes Near Tokyo & Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

10 Korean Skincare Brands You Can Find in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Did a Manga Really Predict an Earthquake in Japan on July 5, 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Travel Smart for Japan’s Summer Festivals With Nomad eSIM

GaijinPot Travel