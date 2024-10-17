 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liam Payne on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Berlin on February 17, 2020 Image: AFP/File
entertainment

One Direction's Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

5 Comments
BUENOS AIRES

British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the best-selling pop group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentine police said.

"Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo," a police statement said.

The singer had suffered "very serious injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall," the head of the city's SAME emergency medical service, Alberto Crescenti, told local television, adding "there was no possibility of resuscitation."

Crescenti said emergency personnel rushed to the Casa Sur hotel in the capital's Palermo neighborhood after a 911 call was made at 17.04 p.m. local time.

They arrived seven minutes later and "verified the death of this man, who we later learnt was a singer."

Boy band sensation One Direction emerged in 2010 when then-teenagers Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik appeared on British television contest "The X Factor."

In 2016, the group announced it was going on an indefinite hiatus, but not splitting up.

Payne announced he was working on a solo album that same year, following in the footsteps of other band members.

He had attended a concert by former band mate Horan in Buenos Aires on October 2, according to Billboard magazine.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Um, any NEWS as to what led to his fall?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Who??..

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Most likely alcohol was involved

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Who??..

If you took one minute to actually read the article, you would know.

(By the way, two periods after two question marks don’t really add any meaning. Just a pro tip.)

5 ( +5 / -0 )

TokyoLiving -

Who??..

You wouldn't know him - he wasn't a Chinese artist.

RIP

5 ( +5 / -0 )

He was a member of the biggest group to ever perform a few years ago. Young people at the time loved this band. Some great hits that will last forever. He only fell 3 floors, so there must be something suspicious about this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo