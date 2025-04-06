47 people, mostly foreigners, injured in bus collision on Tokyo expressway

Photo shows part of a tour bus involved in a rear-end collision near the mouth of the Kobotoke Tunnel on the Chuo Expressway in Hachioji, western Tokyo, on Saturday.

Forty-seven people, mostly foreign nationals, were injured Saturday after one tour bus rear-ended another while the two vehicles were traveling together on an expressway in western Tokyo, police said.

None of the victims have life-threatening injuries following the collision, which a bus driver reported at around 10:15 a.m. to have occurred near the mouth of the Kobotoke Tunnel on the Chuo Expressway in Hachioji.

The buses had earlier departed from JR Tokyo Station and were on their way to Lake Kawaguchi in neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture.

It is believed the buses, operated by the same company, kept starting and stopping due to traffic, and the accident occurred when the driver of the rear bus failed to notice that the one in front had braked, according to police.

The accident led to temporary closure of the outbound lanes between Hachioji junction and Sagamiko interchange, operator Central Nippon Expressway Co said.

