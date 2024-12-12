 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seihan Mori, chief Buddhist priest of Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, draws the character for "kin" on Thursday. Image: KYODO
national

Character for gold (金) picked as most symbolic kanji of 2024

0 Comments
TOKYO

The kanji for gold (金 kin) was chosen as the single most representative character symbolic of the social mood in Japan this year, a Kyoto-based organization said Thursday. The character symbolized Japan's gold medals at the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's golden year.

The character can also be read as kane, meaning money. This year Japan saw money problems with political slush funds, robberies by people recruited online and rising prices putting a strain on household finances.

In Kyoto, chief Buddhist priest Seihan Mori of Kiyomizu temple drew the character with a giant calligraphy brush on washi, or Japanese paper, 1.5 meters high and 1.3 meters wide, at the famous location. The event was televised live.

The selection for the 30th annual poll run by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation is based on votes cast by the general public.

The foundation received 221,971 answers. Of those, 12,148 were for gold, the fifth time that the kanji has been No. 1

The second most popular kanji was 災, sai (disaster) with 9,772 votes. Third with 7,486 votes was 翔 (sho), the first character of Shohei Ohtani's name. Next were 震, shin (quake) and 選, sen (election).

Last year, the kanji of the year was tax (税, zei).

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

The History and Benefits of Baby Wearing in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

health

Undergoing Outpatient Surgery in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Onsen Day Trips in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

food

Japanese Superfoods: Nukazuke

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel