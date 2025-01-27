 Japan Today
Members of media outlets wait in line in front of the Fuji TV headquarters prior to a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. Image: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Fuji TV president steps down over TV host sexual misconduct scandal

TOKYO

The president of Fuji Television Network Inc stepped down Monday, the parent company of the broadcaster said, after allegations that an employee of the broadcaster helped arrange a meal at which Japanese TV host Masahiro Nakai is accused of sexual misconduct.

Koichi Minato's resignation comes as the scandal surrounding Nakai, who rose to fame as a member of the now-defunct pop group SMAP, put the network under intense scrutiny.

Fuji Television Network Inc. Fuji TV President Koichi Minato attends a press conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Fuji TV is facing a backlash over its subsequent handling of the scandal, which has seen Nakai announce his retirement from show business.

Nakai reached a 90 million yen out-of-court settlement with a woman following nonconsensual sexual activity, according to Japanese weekly magazines that also reported that an official of Fuji TV's programming department was involved in arranging a meal at which they met.

Reports have also emerged that female TV presenters were required by senior Fuji TV officials to attend gatherings to entertain celebrities.

Fuji TV has been criticized for its response after the scandal surfaced in December, only holding its first press conference on the matter on Jan 17 at which the number of participants was limited and filming was banned.

Dozens of Japanese companies have since stopped advertising on the network.

