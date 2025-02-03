How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump has slapped new tariffs on Chinese goods, partly in response to Beijing's alleged role in a deadly opioid epidemic in the United States.
Washington has long accused Beijing of turning a blind eye to the deadly fentanyl trade, which US authorities estimate caused tens of thousands of deaths a year. China denies responsibility.
Here AFP looks at where the issue currently stands:
What is fentanyl and where does it come from?
The United States is facing an epidemic of deaths caused by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin and much easier and cheaper to produce.
U.S. officials have said it is now the leading cause of death among people aged 18 to 45.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has accused China of being "the main source for all fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the United States".
While the Congressional Research Service acknowledged last year that direct supplies of the drug from China had been stemmed by stricter controls from Beijing in 2019, it said the move had simply shifted the supply lines.
Rather than the drugs being supplied directly via international courier services, it said, chemical components are instead shipped from China to Mexico, where they are then made into fentanyl and smuggled across the border.
Many of those components are legal in China and have legitimate medical use as painkillers -- making prosecution tricky.
Beijing, which insisted there is "no such thing as illegal trafficking of fentanyl between China and Mexico", has promised to crack down.
It has pointed to its tough drug laws -- some of the world's harshest -- and warned that new tariffs would "inevitably affect and damage future bilateral cooperation on drug control".
What has the U.S. done to crack down?
Former president Joe Biden's administration made the fight against fentanyl a priority.
In October 2023, it slapped sanctions on over two dozen China-based entities and individuals alleged to be the "source of supply" for many U.S.-based narcotics traffickers, dark web vendors, virtual currency money launderers and Mexican cartels.
The group, which included a Wuhan-based company and a number of other firms based in Hong Kong and the mainland, was alleged to be responsible for the shipment of approximately 900 kilograms of "seized fentanyl and methamphetamine precursors" shipped to the United States and Mexico.
"The global fentanyl supply chain, which ends with the deaths of Americans, often starts with chemical companies in China," the then U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said last year.
China condemned the investigation at the time as part of a U.S. campaign of "pressure and sanctions" against it.
What have the U.S. and China agreed to?
China-U.S. talks on drug control stalled in the face of some of their worst relations in years.
But following a summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November 2023, Washington and Beijing agreed to restart talks.
Last summer, a counternarcotics working group convened in Washington and China announced it would step up its regulation of three key fentanyl precursors.
But it remains to be seen whether the latest curbs will fully stop the cross-border traffickers -- who the Justice Department said "adapt to tightening restrictions".
Analysts say that manufacturers are able to develop new variants of the synthetic precursors faster than they can be identified and added to scheduled lists of substances controlled by Chinese authorities.
Vanda Felbab-Brown, an expert on organised crime at the Brookings Institution, had said Beijing needs to take a tougher line against domestic firms involved in the trade.
"We are nowhere close to robust indictments, robust prosecutions in either the money laundering sector or smuggling of precursors to the Mexican cartels," she said in a podcast.
Will the tariffs work?
Whether tariffs will spur greater action from Beijing is unclear.
Felbab-Brown argued that Beijing's cooperation is tied to China-U.S. relations.
"With countries with whom China has good relations or with whom it wants to build good relations... it extends law enforcement and counter-narcotics cooperation," she explained. "And with countries with whom it has bad relations or with whom relations deteriorate, it denies the cooperation."
China's foreign ministry has warned that Washington should "not take China's goodwill for granted".
Compounding the problem are expansive money laundering networks that underpin the trade, which experts say requires closer coordination between Washington and Beijing to curb.
"International drug cartels are increasingly turning to specialized Chinese criminal gangs for swift, cheap and secure money laundering services," wrote Zongyuan Zoe Liu in a September report for the Council on Foreign Relations.
"Obtaining support from Beijing to stop the flow of illicit fentanyl and its precursor chemicals is an important first step in addressing the supply problem," Liu wrote.© 2025 AFP
Blacklabel
Oh now just because Trump said it, a previously accepted fact is reverted back to “allegedly”?
patkim
I do agree that China and other countries where drug-related substances come from bear a responsibility to crack down on gangs who produce and distribute drugs. However, I don't think a trade war is the way to go. If anything, it will make a country like China not want to cooperate. Also, there should be more done to properly educate teens, children, and the public in general about the facts of this substance and all drugs, as well as the effect it can have on your body. If there is no demand, there will be no business. Even if you have to explicitly and graphically show what happens to you when you do drugs, then so be it.
Wasabi
Was it an "previously accepted fact"? Prove it.
Wasabi
trump said Mexico will pay for the wall, the price of egg will go down, the russia war will end on day one etc, etc, etc... no wonder nobody can trust him.
Blacklabel
Joe Biden sanctioned China for it.
and none of you criticized him for doing so or questioned it as “alleged”.
Blacklabel
Blah blah blah.
what’s that have to do with fentanyl coming from China?
bass4funk
Bingo!
Tokyo Guy
China wouldn't be doing it if there wasn't a willing market of pathetic junkies willing to use the stuff.
Maybe we should be educating people on the perils of drugs.
lincolnman
More like "nah, nah, nah"...in terms if him keeping his promises to you...and all the other MAGA little guys...
Because as you've admitted, you can't trust anything that comes out of Trump's mouth...like the COVID vaccine is "safe and it works" - you and Bass have already said multiple times that was a bold-faced lie...
wallace
Fentanyl is the most dangerous drug on the streets. Over 96,700 people die from drug overdoses in a year. Opioids are a factor in 7 out of every 10 overdose deaths. Drug overdoses have killed almost a million people since 1999. The U.S. has the highest rate of overdose deaths in the world, followed by Puerto Rico.
China is responsible but fentanyl is also produced in India.
https://www.dea.gov/sites/default/files/2020-03/DEA_GOV_DIR-008-20%20Fentanyl%20Flow%20in%20the%20United%20States_0.pdf
Mocheake
Without demand there is no need for supply in this case. Americans need to stop blaming other countries for the constant drug epidemics and look at the real problems: Lax laws that tolerate legal and illegal drug abuse and a population that thinks using recreational drugs is cool. Also, the medical industry makes tons with their legal drugs and prescriptions are readily available to almost anyone. If it isn't LSD, it's angel dust or heroin or cocaine or crack or ecstasy or fentanyl. It never ends in the U.S. The next new drug(s) of choice is just around the corner. One of the things I do like about Japan, and places like Singapore and Malaysia is they do not tolerate casual drug use and the penalty is high, as it ought to be. There's a lesson there for America but no one is paying attention.
Blacklabel
Yet none of that has anything at all to do with Joe Biden sanctioning China for fentanyl under agreement of Merrick Garland.
COVID? Don’t see that in the article. Did you read it?!
Blacklabel
oh so it’s not “alleged”, they are doing it.
I see.
Tokyo Guy
oh so it’s not “alleged”, they are doing it.
Oh yeah, I heard some guy on Twitter who said that Musk is personally overseeing it, cutting it with ketamine, and giving it away free with every Tesla sold.
And nobody ever lies on Twitter, according to the right.
wallace
China is not producing fentanyl. Gangs in China are producing it. The Chinese government needs to crack down on it with severe punishments for those involved.
Blacklabel
gangs of Chinese citizens, in China?
lincolnman
States with highest per-capita drug overdose death rates;
West Virginia - RED
District Of Columbia - Blue
Tennessee - RED
Delaware - Blue
Louisiana - RED
And the winner of the No. 1 spot and overall winner (loser?) 3-2 is Team Red...
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/drug_poisoning_mortality/drug_poisoning.htm
Blacklabel
so who is in support of Trump’s plan to execute drug dealers (not pardon them like Joe did)?