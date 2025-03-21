Japan household assets total ¥2,230 trillion at end of December on rising stocks

Household assets in Japan totaled 2,230 trillion yen ($15 trillion) at the end of December, growing 4.0 percent from a year earlier to a new record on rising stock prices, Bank of Japan data showed Friday.

Assets were boosted by investment trusts that jumped 27.4 percent to 136 trillion yen after the revamp last year of Japan's tax-free investment program.

Stockholdings rose 9.5 percent to 298 trillion yen while cash and deposits, which accounted for half of the total, edged up 0.6 percent to 1,134 trillion yen.

Cash fell, declining 3.4 percent to 105 trillion yen amid higher prices and an increase in cashless payments.

The proportion of Japanese government bonds held by the BOJ stood at 52.05 percent, down from 52.64 percent at the end of September.

The central bank, which held 559 trillion yen worth of government bonds at the end of December, has been reducing its purchases as part of efforts to shift away from a decade of ultraeasy monetary policy.

