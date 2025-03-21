 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/cogal
business

Japan household assets total ¥2,230 trillion at end of December on rising stocks

0 Comments
TOKYO

Household assets in Japan totaled 2,230 trillion yen ($15 trillion) at the end of December, growing 4.0 percent from a year earlier to a new record on rising stock prices, Bank of Japan data showed Friday.

Assets were boosted by investment trusts that jumped 27.4 percent to 136 trillion yen after the revamp last year of Japan's tax-free investment program.

Stockholdings rose 9.5 percent to 298 trillion yen while cash and deposits, which accounted for half of the total, edged up 0.6 percent to 1,134 trillion yen.

Cash fell, declining 3.4 percent to 105 trillion yen amid higher prices and an increase in cashless payments.

The proportion of Japanese government bonds held by the BOJ stood at 52.05 percent, down from 52.64 percent at the end of September.

The central bank, which held 559 trillion yen worth of government bonds at the end of December, has been reducing its purchases as part of efforts to shift away from a decade of ultraeasy monetary policy.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel