Ryoko Hirosue walks on the red carpet at the Tokyo International Film Festival in 2022. Image: Dick Thomas Johnson/Wikipedia
entertainment

Actress Ryoko Hirosue being treated for bipolar disorder and hyperthyroidism

TOKYO

Actress Ryoko Hirosue will take a break from showbiz after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and hyperthyroidism, her agency said Friday.

Her agency said on its website that Hirosue, 35, has been hospitalized at a medical institution in Tokyo since being released by police on April 16 after her arrest on April 7 on suspicion of assaulting a nurse at a hospital following a traffic accident.

The agency commented: "We deeply regret that we dismissed her illness and suffering with words like 'poor health.' For the time being, Hirosue will take a break from all showbiz activities and focus on recovering mentally and physically.”

In the accident on April 7, Hirosue rear-ended a truck on the Shin-Tomei Expressway while driving with a male passenger who suffered a fracture. The truck driver was uninjured.

Hirosue sustained minor injuries and was brought to the hospital in Shimada, Shizuoka Prefecture. There, she allegedly kicked a female nurse multiple times and scratched her arm after the nurse sought to prevent her from wandering around.

According to a statement posted earlier on her website, the incident with the nurse occurred after the accident "left her in a panic."

Hirosue reached a settlement with the nurse.

No alcohol or illicit drugs were detected in Hirosue's system after tests by police.

Hirosue, who rose to fame in the 1990s, appeared in a string of TV dramas such as "Beach Boys" and starred in films including the Oscar-winning "Departures."

I think she is not guilty !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

While hyperthyroidism is indeed a bad condition, the symptoms are nowhere near as devastating as bi-polar disorder, which can effectively remove a person from functioning in society. I worked with bi-polar patients decades ago, so I'm not kidding.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She's not bipolar and she's not 35 either.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

