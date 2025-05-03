British pavilion at Osaka expo improves afternoon tea set after online stir

The British pavilion at the World Exposition in Osaka has improved the quality of its 5,000 yen afternoon tea set, with the drinks now served in ceramics instead of paper cups, following online criticism.

"We have improved a part of our service after it has been brought to our attention that we failed to fully meet expectations," Carolyn Davidson, Britain's commissioner general at the expo, said in a video post on Thursday on the embassy's account on X.

"The afternoon tea is a valuable tradition that symbolizes British culture," Davidson said in Japanese, adding that they will continue to work toward providing a more "gratifying experience" to visitors.

Users took to social media to express their disappointment over how the afternoon tea was being served, referring to how tea was served in a paper cup with a tea bag or how scones were fewer than what was written on the menu.

The menu says the "Four Nations Heritage Afternoon Tea" would include sandwiches, scones and cakes.

