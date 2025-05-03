 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

British pavilion at Osaka expo improves afternoon tea set after online stir

0 Comments
OSAKA

The British pavilion at the World Exposition in Osaka has improved the quality of its 5,000 yen afternoon tea set, with the drinks now served in ceramics instead of paper cups, following online criticism.

"We have improved a part of our service after it has been brought to our attention that we failed to fully meet expectations," Carolyn Davidson, Britain's commissioner general at the expo, said in a video post on Thursday on the embassy's account on X.

"The afternoon tea is a valuable tradition that symbolizes British culture," Davidson said in Japanese, adding that they will continue to work toward providing a more "gratifying experience" to visitors.

Users took to social media to express their disappointment over how the afternoon tea was being served, referring to how tea was served in a paper cup with a tea bag or how scones were fewer than what was written on the menu.

The menu says the "Four Nations Heritage Afternoon Tea" would include sandwiches, scones and cakes.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

The Showa Era Lifestyle Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine: A 5 Step Guide

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Work Visa in Japan Without a College Degree

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Beware of Yami Baito: Shady Part-Time Jobs Targeting Foreigners and Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog