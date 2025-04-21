 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An aerial view of apartment buildings in Tokyo Image: AP file
national

Central Tokyo condo prices top ¥100 mil for 2nd straight year

0 Comments
TOKYO

The average price of a new condominium in central Tokyo rose 11.2 percent in fiscal 2024 from the previous year to a record 116.32 million yen, topping 100 million yen for the second straight year amid soaring material and labor costs, a research institute said Monday.

The number of new condominiums listed for sale in Tokyo's 23 wards, meanwhile, plunged 25.5 percent to 8,272 units, affected by overtime restrictions placed on construction sites since April last year.

Amid soaring prices, sellers are continuing to target wealthy buyers by offering properties in convenient locations, such as near major railway stations.

The average price in the country's capital and surrounding areas rose 7.5 percent from the previous year to 81.35 million yen, shattering the previous high for the fourth straight year.

The number of condos supplied in the area fell 17.0 percent to 22,239 units for the third consecutive year of decline.

By prefecture, the price rose 20.5 percent to 58.93 million yen in Saitama, 10.6 percent to 56.04 million yen in Chiba, and 7.2 percent to 65.87 million yen in Kanagawa.

Average prices rose across all six regions, including Tokyo's 23 wards and surrounding prefectures, according to the data.

"It becomes increasingly difficult to sell properties in the suburbs as public awareness to sustain daily living has heightened amid rising prices," an institute official said, adding condo prices will likely remain high for a while due to rising costs.

The average price in Tokyo outside the 23 wards increased 13.2 percent to 60.67 million yen.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

food

Matcha: The Ultimate Guide With Benefits & Best Places to Try in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa Explained: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Island Flower Expo

GaijinPot Travel