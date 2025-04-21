Central Tokyo condo prices top ¥100 mil for 2nd straight year

An aerial view of apartment buildings in Tokyo

The average price of a new condominium in central Tokyo rose 11.2 percent in fiscal 2024 from the previous year to a record 116.32 million yen, topping 100 million yen for the second straight year amid soaring material and labor costs, a research institute said Monday.

The number of new condominiums listed for sale in Tokyo's 23 wards, meanwhile, plunged 25.5 percent to 8,272 units, affected by overtime restrictions placed on construction sites since April last year.

Amid soaring prices, sellers are continuing to target wealthy buyers by offering properties in convenient locations, such as near major railway stations.

The average price in the country's capital and surrounding areas rose 7.5 percent from the previous year to 81.35 million yen, shattering the previous high for the fourth straight year.

The number of condos supplied in the area fell 17.0 percent to 22,239 units for the third consecutive year of decline.

By prefecture, the price rose 20.5 percent to 58.93 million yen in Saitama, 10.6 percent to 56.04 million yen in Chiba, and 7.2 percent to 65.87 million yen in Kanagawa.

Average prices rose across all six regions, including Tokyo's 23 wards and surrounding prefectures, according to the data.

"It becomes increasingly difficult to sell properties in the suburbs as public awareness to sustain daily living has heightened amid rising prices," an institute official said, adding condo prices will likely remain high for a while due to rising costs.

The average price in Tokyo outside the 23 wards increased 13.2 percent to 60.67 million yen.

