 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's departure tax revenue hits record high in FY2024

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's revenue from a departure tax collected from travelers in fiscal 2024 hit a record high amid an influx in the number of visitors, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

Although revenue from the tax for the full fiscal year, which runs from April to March, has yet to be calculated with final receipts gathered by the end of May, the total has already reached 48.1 billion yen, eclipsing the previous record of 44.3 billion yen in fiscal 2019, it said. The full total will be announced later.

The government imposes a 1,000 yen International Tourist Tax on each traveler leaving the country, regardless of nationality. After peaking in fiscal 2019, the revenue from the tax dropped sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has been recovering recently.

The country has been attracting more visitors on the back of a weaker yen and an increase in the number of flights, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has indicated a willingness to increase the departure tax amid growing calls to raise funds to promote tourism further and address overcrowding at tourist sites.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

 imposes a 1,000 yen International Tourist Tax on each traveler leaving the country, regardless of nationality.

That's beside Japanese tourist lodge tax, mount Fuji tax and tariffs from imported goods that JGovt already impose.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hey Ishiba, raise it to Y5000, but only for tourists leaving the country!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Railway Museum (Saitama)

GaijinPot Travel

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does It Really Cost to Buy a Home in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Do These 2 Things When You Feel Like The Only Outsider In Your Japanese Community

Savvy Tokyo

How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

GaijinPot Blog