 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Kako Image: AP file
national

Princess Kako departs on 10-day visit to Brazil

1 Comment
TOKYO

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Akishino, on Wednesday departed from Narita Airport for a 10-day visit to Brazil.

Kako is scheduled to arrive in Sao Paulo on Thursday morning local time.

This year marks the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil.

Brazil has the world's largest Japanese community with about 2.7 million people of Japanese descent living in the country.

Kako will visit eight cities, participating in commemorative ceremonies in each location and meeting with Japanese-Brazilians.

The princess is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and tour the world heritage site Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro, famous for its Christ the Redeemer statue, before returning to Japan on June 17.

The trip is Kako’s fourth official overseas visit.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Why should the taxes paid for her two weeks holidays?

In a year, I do not even have his much days off!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does It Really Cost to Buy a Home in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Railway Museum (Saitama)

GaijinPot Travel

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo