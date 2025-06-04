Princess Kako departs on 10-day visit to Brazil

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Akishino, on Wednesday departed from Narita Airport for a 10-day visit to Brazil.

Kako is scheduled to arrive in Sao Paulo on Thursday morning local time.

This year marks the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil.

Brazil has the world's largest Japanese community with about 2.7 million people of Japanese descent living in the country.

Kako will visit eight cities, participating in commemorative ceremonies in each location and meeting with Japanese-Brazilians.

The princess is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and tour the world heritage site Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro, famous for its Christ the Redeemer statue, before returning to Japan on June 17.

The trip is Kako’s fourth official overseas visit.

