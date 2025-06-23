Japan appears to show some support for U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites

The Japanese government on Monday appeared to show some support for U.S. strikes on Iran's key nuclear sites over the weekend, saying that they signaled Washington's resolve to block Tehran from racing toward possession of nuclear weapons.

Noting that the "the most important thing" is to de-escalate the situation over Iran's nuclear activities, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said in a statement, "Japan understands that the U.S. action demonstrates its determination to de-escalate the situation while preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons."

He also acknowledged that the United States has been "seriously pursuing dialogue" amid difficult circumstances surrounding the Iranian nuclear issue.

Japan continues to "strongly hope that the path to dialogue will be reopened" between the United States and Iran, while vowing "all necessary diplomatic efforts in cooperation with the international community" toward peace and stability in the Middle East, the foreign minister added.

The United States conducted airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities early Sunday, joining its ally Israel's conflict with Iran that began after Israeli forces attacked nuclear and military targets in its regional archrival on June 13.

Japan has traditionally maintained amicable ties with Iran even as its security alliance with the United States has remained strong. Stability in the Middle East is important for resource-scarce Japan, given its heavy dependence on the region for crude oil.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba refrained from expressing immediate support for the U.S. military action, while underscoring the importance of de-escalating the situation and maintaining Japan's position that Iranian possession of nuclear weapons should never be allowed.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi did not say whether the statement by the foreign minister was a clear show of backing for the U.S. attack, only reiterating the words from the statement when for clarification by a reporter during a press conference Monday.

