63-year-old man arrested for killing 88-year-old wife

Police in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 88-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Fumiyuki Fukaya has admitted to killing his wife Hide at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday by strangling her as she slept, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called 110.

Police rushed to the house and found Fukaya’s wife lying in bed, not breathing. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police initially arrested Fukaya with on suspicion of attempted murder but changed it to murder later Sunday. He was quoted as saying he was tired from looking after his ailing wife.

