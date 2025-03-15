 Japan Today
crime

Miyazaki police officer indicted for taking nude photos of girl under 18 whom he was dating

1 Comment
MIYAZAKI

Miyazaki Prefectural Police have indicted a male police officer in his 20s on suspicion of violating the Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act by taking nude photos of a girl under the age of 18, whom he was dating.

The officer, who is assigned to Nobeoka Police Station, was also charged with causing property damage after he crashed his car into a wall in a parking lot and didn’t report it for five days in November, NTV reported.

Police said the officer is alleged to have taken photos of the girl over a dozen times with his smartphone between July and October 2023.

After he reported the accident with his car, police inspected his smartphone and discovered that he had taken photos of his girlfriend naked.

Unless there is more information not being shared, this seems like an overreach. The girl is 18 (age of consent is 16 since last year) and they seem to be in a mutual relationship.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

