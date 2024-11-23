 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/winhorse
crime

MUFG Bank fires worker for stealing over ¥1 bil from customers

1 Comment
TOKYO

MUFG Bank has fired an employee for allegedly stealing assets worth between 1 billion and 2 billion yen from safe deposit boxes of some 60 customers in Tokyo, the Japanese megabank said.

The worker was dismissed on Nov 14 after admitting to stealing the assets at two branches from April 2020 to October this year. The bank is investigating the theft and consulting with police.

The bank said the thefts occurred at the Nerima and Tamagawa branches and the exact value of the items stolen is still being investigated.

The incident came to light on Oct 31 after the bank received an inquiry from a client, it said. The bank has confirmed there were no similar incidents at other branches after conducting an emergency assessment.

"The former employee was responsible for managing the safe deposit boxes and took advantage of this position to open customers' safes without permission and steal their assets," MUFG Bank said in a statement.

The bank failed to prevent the incident despite having strict rules governing safe deposit box management and a system under which periodic checks are conducted by a third party, the bank added.

The bank said it has already contacted the customers affected and will swiftly compensate them. It has not disclosed details of the former worker.

The incident comes in the wake of another in which a former employee at major Japanese financial firm Nomura Securities Co was indicted earlier this month on suspicion of robbery, attempted murder and arson.

Yusei Kajiwara is alleged to have stolen some 18 million yen in cash from an elderly couple after rendering the woman unconscious with a sleeping drug and then setting their house on fire on July 28, according to the indictment. The couple, who were Nomura customers, escaped unscathed, investigative sources said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

That's it?

How about Police criminal charges??

As always, Kyodo articles are like ChatGPT made tweets, a lot of writing and very little, to none, information.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No police investigation a month after the bank found out?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yusei Kajiwara is alleged to have stolen some 18 million yen in cash from an elderly couple after rendering the woman unconscious with a sleeping drug and then setting their house on fire on July 28, according to the indictment. The couple, who were Nomura customers, escaped unscathed, investigative sources said

And is this the suspect in the bank heist too? Otherwise why add this at the end?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel