crime

Yamaha Motor president injured allegedly by knife-wielding daughter

SHIZUOKA

The president of Yamaha Motor Co sustained an arm injury Monday after his adult daughter allegedly attacked him with a kitchen knife at their house in central Japan, local police said.

The police arrested Hana Hidaka on suspicion of attempted murder of her father Yoshihiro, 61, by assaulting him with the weapon at around 3 a.m. Monday at the house in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, they said.

The police responded to a call by the 33-year-old daughter, who told them that her father beat her.

She had also called the police at around 5:30 p.m. the previous day, they added.

An official of the Iwata-based company that manufactures motorcycles and other vehicles said it will refrain from commenting on the allegation as it is "a private matter that is under investigation."

Don't know the details... so I may be wrong but... 33 year old woman living with her parents (rich parents).

two words comes to mind "spoiled brat"

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

