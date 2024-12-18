 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Asakusa is full of tourists on May 19, 2024. Image: iStock
national

Foreign visitors to Japan top 33 mil in Jan-Nov, breaking annual record

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of foreign visitors to Japan topped 33 million from January to November, setting a new annual record, driven by a tourism boom and a weak yen, government estimates showed Wednesday.

The total stood at 33,379,900, surpassing the previous full-year high of 31.88 million set in 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

In November alone, foreign visitors rose 30.6 percent year-on-year to 3.18 million. Each month this year has recorded at least 30 percent growth compared with the same period last year.

With airline routes to Japan recovering to 2019 levels, November visitor numbers were further boosted by increased demand during the fall foliage season.

By country and region, 749,500 people from South Korea visited Japan last month, up 15.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the organization's preliminary data.

Those from China more than doubled to 546,300, while Taiwan ranked third with 488,400 visitors, up 21.0 percent, followed by the United States at 247,500, up 34.0 percent.

Annual visitors from five markets -- South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam and France -- each set new record highs as of November.

Addressing issues related to overtourism, such as traffic congestion and disruptions to local residents' lives, will be essential for the government to achieve its goal of attracting 60 million foreign visitors annually by 2030.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

The photo of Asakusa looks like a scene from Dante’s inferno…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Ink & Passion: Modern Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best Ski Resorts Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo