Japan hot springs facing water shortages as tourism booms

Hot spring resorts across Japan are facing water shortages as the influx of foreign tourists drives up usage, forcing some onsen to shut down due to inadequate supplies, local authorities say.
Municipalities have restricted new drilling and called for water conservation, though no long-term solution has emerged as the tourism boom, which has propped up the country's economy, shows no signs of abating, officials added.
"Water levels are falling, but hot springs remain operational," Daisuke Murakami, mayor of Ureshino in Saga Prefecture on the southwestern island of Kyushu, said at an emergency press conference in late January.
Murakami added that city officials are taking the situation seriously, with the average water level at the source of the Ureshino hot spring resort, one of the key tourist spots in the prefecture, dropping to a record low of 40.8 meters last year.
The prefecture links the decline to rising demand after shinkansen bullet train services to the area began, bringing more visitors. It has urged onsen to limit daily extraction and some hotels to regulate late-night in-room baths to allow water levels to recover gradually.
Hot springs in other prefectures are encountering similar challenges. Local governments have capped new drilling and encouraged water saving, but fears linger that such steps may not be enough to ensure supplies are sustained, especially with the continued influx of overseas tourists.
Excessive extraction is the main cause of the falling water levels, experts warn.
A senior researcher at the Hot Spring Research Center, Japan, emphasized the necessity for a scientific approach to management, saying, "Monitoring water levels using data to cut waste is critical."
The number of foreign visitors to Japan topped 36 million in 2024, reaching a new all-time high, boosted by the yen's depreciation and the resumption of flight routes following the COVID-19 pandemic, central government data showed earlier this year.© KYODO
Namahage
Hot springs?Hot air,more like!
smithinjapan
Sweet lord. What else can you blame foreign tourists for? Let me guess, they are also eating all the rice at these resorts, too. I mean, sorry... but the majority of tourists to onsens are Japanese, plain and simple. And if there has been a surge in tourism in general (not just foreign) due to a new shinkansen station/track being built nearby, that is certainly not the fault of foreign tourism.
Next they'll be blaming foreign tourism for natural disasters.
DanteKH
Too many tourists makes the onsen water drops. Got it.
We need a clarification thought. Is it because of domestic or foreign tourists??
Is very important.
Brian Wheway
May be they should take a look at water wastage in general, like broken pipes, more economic toilets, they need to take a look at the bigger picture, when cleaning your teeth, turn off the tap, and how about collecting rain water for plants and fountains, in Europe they have two supplies one every clean water for drinking and two poor quality water for toilets etc, the rain water can be used for toilets as well, some hotels have onsen on the upper floors, how about capturing the overspill water from the showers and onsen baths to use for flushing the toilet, if each person could save 1,2,3 ltrs of water a day, that's a lot of water