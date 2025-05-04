Japan and China accuse each other of violating airspace around disputed East China Sea islands

Japan and China are accusing each other of violating the airspace around the Japanese-controlled East China Sea islands that Beijing also claims.
Japan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that it has protested to Beijing after a Chinese helicopter that took off from one of China’s four coast guard boats had entered Japan’s territorial waters around the Senkaku island, violating the Japanese airspace around them for about 15 minutes on Saturday.
In response to the airspace intrusion, Japan’s Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets, the Defense Ministry said.
China routinely sends coast guard vessels and aircraft into waters and airspace surrounding the islands, which China calls the Diaoyu, to harass Japanese vessels in the area and force Japan to scramble jets in response.
The latest territorial flap comes as Japan and China were appearing to have warm ties as both countries seek to mitigate damages from the U.S. tariff war.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry said it lodged a “very severe protest" through the Chinese embassy in Japan, claiming that China Coast Guard actions infringed Japan’s sovereignty and urging the Chinese government to ensure preventive measures.
China also said in a statement that it took a similar step and protested to Japan over a Japanese civilian aircraft violating its airspace around the islands, saying it was “strongly dissatisfied” about Japanese violation of China’s sovereignty.
Japanese officials are investigating a possible connection between the Chinese coast guard helicopter’s airspace intrusion and the small Japanese civilian aircraft flying in the area around the same time.
Saturday’s intrusion was the first by China since a Chinese reconnaissance aircraft violated the Japanese airspace off the southern prefecture of Nagasaki. Chinese aircraft have also violated the Japanese airspace around the Senkaku twice in the past.
Associated Press writer Huizhong Wu in Taipei contributed to this report.© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
itsonlyrocknroll
Engage the government of China, its violations with military force.
Chinese helicopter that took off from one of China’s four coast guard boats had entered Japan’s territorial waters around the Senkaku island, violating the Japanese airspace around them for about 15 minutes on Saturday.
Force President Trump to fully support, commit, unreservedly to….
The Security Treaty between Japan and the United States of America signed at the city of San Francisco on September 8, 1951….
TaiwanIsNotChina
Japan should just put some anti-aircraft systems and naval guns on those islands. China thinks it is winning countries over at this point anyways, so their ability to raise a stink is limited.
sakurasuki
Read again, that is east China Sea land, not east Japan Sea land.
itsonlyrocknroll
Sign a Treaty, all parties own it.,abide by agreed stipulation protocols,
Rivera
Here we go again people where are the ones who wanted this relationship to happen
I’ve told you many times
BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU ASK FOR
this is your OUTCOME
BigP
Sign a treaty? Ask Hong Kong how that went for them.
Hello Kitty 321
@TaiwanIsNotChina
But ownership of the islands is disputed, China might as well put anti-aircraft systems and naval guns on them. The first thing to do is to come to an agreement over ownership, not just unilaterally claim possession.
deanzaZZR
@itsonlyrocknroll 2 large rocks for Japan, 2 large rocks for China and move on.
Bonus points if your large rock has some goats.
WiseOneIn Kansai
China back to it's usual belligerent behavior!!
As usual, untrustworthy and unreliable to be a responsible member of the international community.
After a few months, China will switch faces again and will ask to have a closer working relationship. Aargh. . ., completely two-faced!!!