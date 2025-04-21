Pope Francis dies at 88

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday, ending an often turbulent reign marked by division and tension as he sought to overhaul the hidebound institution.
He was 88, and had survived a serious bout of double pneumonia.
"Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican's TV channel. "At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."
Francis' death comes a day after the pope had made his first prolonged public appearance since being discharged on March 23 from a 38-day hospital stay for pneumonia.
On Easter Sunday, Francis had entered St Peter's Square in an open-air popemobile shortly after midday, greeting cheering crowds. He had also offered a special blessing for the first time since Christmas.
Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected pope on March 13, 2013, surprising many church watchers who had seen the Argentine cleric, known for his concern for the poor, as an outsider.
He sought to project simplicity into the grand role and never took possession of the ornate papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace used by his predecessors, saying he preferred to live in a community setting for his "psychological health".
He inherited a church under attack over a child sex abuse scandal and torn by infighting in the Vatican bureaucracy, and was elected with a clear mandate to restore order.
But as his papacy progressed, he faced fierce criticism from conservatives, who accused him of trashing cherished traditions. He also drew the ire of progressives, who felt he should have done much more to reshape the 2,000-year-old church.
While he struggled with internal dissent, Francis became a global superstar, drawing huge crowds on his many foreign travels as he tirelessly promoted interfaith dialogue and peace, taking the side of the marginalised, such as migrants.
Unique in modern times, there were two men wearing white in the Vatican for much of Francis' rule, with his predecessor Benedict opting to continue to live in the Holy See after his shock resignation in 2013 had opened the way for a new pontiff.
Benedict, a hero of the conservative cause, died in December 2022, finally leaving Francis alone on the papal stage.
Francis appointed nearly 80% of the cardinal electors who will choose the next pope, increasing the possibility that his successor will continue his progressive policies, despite the strong pushback from traditionalists.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
10 Comments
Login to comment
Fighto!
RIP Francis. I doubt there'll ever be another nightclub bouncer rising to become the Pope again.
TokyoLiving
I'm not a Catholic but I liked Pope Francis a lot..
My deepest condolences to all Catholics..
Thanks Francisco..
Rest In Peace..
And according to the "Pope's prophecy" of St. Malachy, Pope Francis would be the last Pope of the Catholic Church and the final judgment on earth would come very soon..
Well, we'll see if that's the case or if we continue here..
Cephus
"Francis appointed nearly 80% of the cardinal electors who will choose the next pope, increasing the possibility that his successor will continue his progressive policies, despite the strong pushback from traditionalists."
Is this really necessary here! Or is it all about power and domination?
Tokyo Guy
When the Queen died in the UK, it was noted that one of the last people she met was the disastrous Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Guess who was in Italy recently and was trying to force his way into meeting the Pope? (PS, it wasn't Liz Truss, but something close to her equivalent here).
Peter14
88 is a good innings.
The circus around choosing a new pope begins soon, and it will get wide media coverage as it always does. Black smoke or white? Keep watch to see.
Cephus
RIP Francis and May The Lord have mercy on your soul.
Mr Kipling
Progressive policies? He ignored and covered up sexual abuse by priests just as much as the others before him but at least he seems to be free from accusations personally, which is something positive.
wallace
We watched the movie Conclave, which sheds some light on the procedures to elect a new pope.
chatanista
Sad news. Francis was a great Pope. RIP.
chatanista
I'm not a Catholic but I liked Pope Francis a lot..My deepest condolences to all Catholics..Thanks Francisco..Rest In Peace..
100%.
Tokyo Guy - Guess who was in Italy recently and was trying to force his way into meeting the Pope? (PS, it wasn't Liz Truss, but something close to her equivalent here).
Some just can't help themselves and have to insert politics even into a story about passing of Pope Francis. Offensive to Catholics everywhere. Show some respect.
GuruMick
RIP...
This Pope was the only living person to have me reconsider Christianity .