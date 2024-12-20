 Japan Today
Image: iStock/imacoconut
business

Japan consumers' Christmas budgets down 27% amid rising living costs

TOKYO

The average budget of Japanese consumers this Christmas stands at 16,329 yen, down 27.7 percent from last year, as many look to save money, a Tokyo research company said Thursday.

"The rising cost of living is a factor that has made consumers keep a tight hold of their purse strings," said a representative of Intage, which surveyed 5,000 people aged between 15 and 79 online from Nov. 22 to 25.

In addition to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day falling on weekdays this year, consumers appear to be bracing for increased spending during the 9-day-holiday around New Year, according to the company.

First conducted in 2021, the surveys showed Christmas budgets increased for two consecutive years as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic receded.

The average budget for New Year, polled separately, was mostly the same as last year, according to Intage.

In response to a multiple-choice question concerning plans for Christmas, "No plans" was the most selected response at 51.1 percent, up 1.2 percentage points from last year, while 27.4 percent chose "Buy a present (including one for myself)," down 2.3 percentage points.

Good job xmas is only a gimmick here and not a real holiday. Taro and Naoko Sans out there can skip it and focus on Oshogatsu instead.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

So none of those 'virtuous cycles of wage growth brought by inflation' are in sight.

Japan needs to recharge consumer spending, there is still a market, and what will save Japan style capitalism is a UBI.

The subsidies and corporate welfare and tax cuts for wealthy property owners do not trickle down.

Time to give trickle up a try.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Isn't that obvious? Wage stagnant while price going up.

People just spend less money, in this article about how Japan consumer limit their Christmas budget.

In other article many Izakaya filling for bankruptcies.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/business/2024/12/09/economy/izakaya-bankruptcies-teikoku/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

