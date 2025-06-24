Nissan sees ¥200 bil net loss in April-June; shareholders grill management

Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday said it forecasts a net loss of 200 billion yen for the April-June quarter and apologized for the worsening performance as it faced criticism from shareholders at their annual meeting.
New President and CEO Ivan Espinosa, who took over from Makoto Uchida in April, vowed to return the business to profitability by fiscal 2026 after apologizing for the poor outlook, encumbered by high auto tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
He reiterated restructuring plans that include shuttering seven factories and cutting 20,000 jobs, saying that the company would release the information on which factories would be affected swiftly once decided.
Nissan has been grappling with poor sales in the United States and China, logging a net loss of 670.90 billion yen for fiscal 2024, which ended at the end of March. It initially did not issue an earnings forecast for the current fiscal year.
With Uchida also present at the meeting, shareholders repeatedly questioned his responsibility and expressed indignation at the lack of dividends in contrast to massive payouts to four former executives, including Uchida, for leaving top roles. However, Uchida declined to respond.
"Many demanded answers from Uchida and asked what the point of his attendance was if he was refusing to answer any questions," said Tsuyoshi Maruki, CEO of Strategic Capital Inc, an activist investor.
But he expressed high expectations for Espinosa, noting that he had a calm demeanor despite the tumult of the shareholders meeting, adding, "We'll just have to anticipate good results from now on."
In addition to the job cut and plant closures, Nissan is also reportedly planning to sell its headquarters building in Yokohama to help cover costs.
"I was not convinced by their explanation. The management was avoiding responsibility," said a 76-year-old shareholder who has driven Nissan vehicles for around 50 years. "They were just putting it all on the workers and firing them."
Nissan and Honda Motor Co revealed in December plans to begin merger talks under a holding company, aiming to share the financial burden of developing electric vehicles and software to better compete with global rivals, but the talks broke down less than two months later.
However, the two automakers, along with Mitsubishi Motors Corp, have continued discussions regarding a possible collaboration on the electrification of automobiles, among other areas.© KYODO
Jim
The company which was on its path to rekindling all the success under Ghosn… the jealousy of other executives who conspired with Japanese prosecutors to remove Ghosn has really damaged the reputation, operations and profitability of the company to such levels that they’ll probably never recover. The sad part of it all is that the average workers and shareholders continue to suffer the aftermath of the conspiracy without having anything to do with it while the real culprits ( the people behind the coup to remove Ghosn) took huge payouts from Nissan and live a lavish life!
maxjapank
20,000 workers deserved better than this Nissan management.
Asiaman7
Massive payouts to four executives including Uchida?
Shareholders must have felt ashamed and miserable to learn that something this outrageous was happening. The Nissan brand has been tarnished, the workers are demoralized, and trust for management has been lost.
—
Uchida testifying as a witness for Nissan against Carlos Ghosn in 2021: “I felt ashamed and miserable when I learned that something this outrageous was happening. The Nissan brand was tarnished, the workers were demoralized, and trust for management has been lost.”
Hervé L'Eisa
This is merely karma at work, retribution for the boardroom coup of Ghosn. The dirtiest birds are those four who received the massive payouts. The result of the dirty dealings is the demise of Nissan.
sakurasuki
Exactly @Jim
There's no way blaming to Ghosn by now, it's been almost 8 years which consist 32 quarters. That's plenty time to do turn actual turn around.
To add more aspect into this situation, Ghosn fortunate enough to escape injustice in Japan so he can clear his name while his former company can't hold single narrative against him anymore at all.
sakurasuki
Speech is silver, silence is golden, right?
Boston
What a hypocrite!
This Uchida character first criticizes Ghosn’s management and salary. Uchida then milks Nissan for his own golden parachute after four years of poor management!
Nissan shareholders are justified in feeling as though they have been taken advantage of.
obladi
Profits Ghosn with the wind.