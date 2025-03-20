Man arrested for harassing Kansai Airport employee, spitting in her face, after missing flight

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man from Sapporo, Hokkaido, on suspicion of customer harassment after he threatened and spat in the face of a female airline employee at Kansai Airport in December.

According to police, Hideki Nakamura, whose occupation unknown, threatened the employee, who is in her 20s, after he missed his flight, Kyodo News reported. He demanded a refund from the woman who was serving other passengers in the terminal, saying "Give me my money back. I want to kill you."

When the woman told Nakamura that she couldn't give him a refund, he became enraged and spat in her face. The woman's supervisor reported the incident to the police.

Police said Nakamura has denied the allegation.

