Olympus shares plunged six percent in morning trade
crime

German CEO of Olympus resigns over alleged illegal drugs purchase

TOKYO

The German CEO of major Japanese optical equipment manufacturer Olympus has stepped down after allegedly buying illegal drugs, the company said on Monday.

Stefan Kaufmann became chief executive officer in April 2023, having served as a board member since 2019. He first joined the European arm of Olympus in 2003.

Olympus shares plunged six percent in morning trade as the company apologized in a statement "for the concern this has caused to our shareholders, customers and all stakeholders".

"Upon receiving an allegation that Mr Stefan Kaufmann had purchased illegal drugs, Olympus, in consultation with outside legal counsel, immediately investigated the facts, made a report to the investigative authorities, and cooperated fully with their investigation," it said.

The company's board of directors then "unanimously determined" that Kaufmann "likely engaged in behavior that was inconsistent with our global code of conduct".

Kaufmann, who is reportedly the company's second non-Japanese president, was asked to offer his resignation which the board then accepted, Olympus added.

Olympus said in 2020 it was selling its struggling camera division to focus on medical equipment. It had been in the camera business since 1936, but struggled along with industry rivals after the advent of smartphones.

The storied company has seen success in the medical equipment field, and controls much of the global endoscope market.

Olympus chairman Yasuo Takeuchi will stand in as CEO "for the time being" while the board's nominating committee considers "all options for a successor", the company said.

Interesting how this reaches the level of a forces resignation.

Yet the many execs involved in faking test results, tax avoidance, and other corporate malfeasance usually get by with extreme bows, regrets and a few months reduced pay?

Interesting how this reaches the level of a forces resignation.

Yet the many execs involved in faking test results, tax avoidance, and other corporate malfeasance usually get by with extreme bows, regrets and a few months reduced pay?

In unimpeachable Takeuchi-san we trust.

In unimpeachable Takeuchi-san we trust.

No mention of what drug, where the alleged purchase took place, just way too many unanswered questions here.

He's lucky he didn't get the same treatment as Nissan's Carlos Ghosn.

Whatever gets you through the night.

You wonder how long he’s been here, not to appreciate the tremendous risks in going off the reservation. Gaijin are always held to a higher standard than locals because 1) they can usually be trusted to behave accordingly, and 2) because when they do fall, the unedifying spectacle allows the locals to indulge in a little schadenfreude that makes them feel better about their own lives.

Foolish man to dump his career over drugs.

For whatever reason, they wanted him out fast. Don't even need to prepare a retirement package for him.

I read on another site that the police searched his house and found nothing!

Via Reuters, making it seem the drugs were likely discovered in Kaufmann's office at Olympus.

According to Kyodo news agency, Olympus consulted the police about the matter. Police searched Kaufmann's house in June but found no illegal drugs, it reported, citing an unidentified investigative source.

A spokesperson for the Tokyo metropolitan police said the information was not something it had announced.

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/olympus-says-ceo-steps-down-after-allegations-illegal-drug-purchase-2024-10-28/

Not only that, police are only investigating because Olympus reported their German CEO to authorities. An internal allegation of drug use - smells like a palace coup.

