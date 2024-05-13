 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman in her 80s dies en route to hospital after ambulance takes wrong route

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

The Yokohama City Fire Department revealed on Monday that a Hodogaya Fire Department ambulance mistakenly took the wrong route while transporting an ill woman in her 80s and arrived at the hospital too late to save the woman. 

The woman was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital, Kyodo News reported. However, it is unclear whether the delayed arrival had an impact on the woman’s death.

According to the fire department, an emergency call was placed from a welfare facility in Yokohama’s Totsuka Ward at 8 a.m. Monday, reporting that the woman had suddenly become seriously ill. The woman went into cardiac arrest inside the ambulance while on the way to the hospital. Although paramedics administered emergency medical treatment, the patient died upon arrival.

Officials said the ambulance driver took a wrong turn at a road junction, causing a 13-minute delay getting to the hospital. The route from the welfare facility usually takes only three minutes. The driver had been assigned to the fire department in April and was still unfamiliar with the roads, the fire department said.

Tsukasa Moriya, chief of the Yokohama City Fire Department, released a public apology stating, “We offer our sincerest apologies to the family. We will take every possible measure to prevent a recurrence in the future.”

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hasedera Temple (Nara)

GaijinPot Travel

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog