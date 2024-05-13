Woman in her 80s dies en route to hospital after ambulance takes wrong route

The Yokohama City Fire Department revealed on Monday that a Hodogaya Fire Department ambulance mistakenly took the wrong route while transporting an ill woman in her 80s and arrived at the hospital too late to save the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital, Kyodo News reported. However, it is unclear whether the delayed arrival had an impact on the woman’s death.

According to the fire department, an emergency call was placed from a welfare facility in Yokohama’s Totsuka Ward at 8 a.m. Monday, reporting that the woman had suddenly become seriously ill. The woman went into cardiac arrest inside the ambulance while on the way to the hospital. Although paramedics administered emergency medical treatment, the patient died upon arrival.

Officials said the ambulance driver took a wrong turn at a road junction, causing a 13-minute delay getting to the hospital. The route from the welfare facility usually takes only three minutes. The driver had been assigned to the fire department in April and was still unfamiliar with the roads, the fire department said.

Tsukasa Moriya, chief of the Yokohama City Fire Department, released a public apology stating, “We offer our sincerest apologies to the family. We will take every possible measure to prevent a recurrence in the future.”

