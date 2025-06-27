Iran envoy urges Japan to take stand against U.S. attacks, Trump's remarks

Iranian ambassador to Japan Peiman Seadat has urged Tokyo to stand against U.S. and Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities in his nation after President Donald Trump's remark likening the U.S. attacks to the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The ambassador said in a recent interview with Kyodo News that the comment is an "insult" not only to Iran, but also to Japan, the world's only country to have suffered atomic bombings.
Japan should raise a "very loud voice," Seadat said, adding that Japan's voice is "important" to the international community.
The interview was held after the United States, Japan's close ally, bombarded key Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday. Israel and Iran had been engaged in a tit-for-tat conflict following Israeli airstrikes on military and nuclear targets on June 13 before announcing a cease-fire on Tuesday.
Trump said Wednesday during his visit to the Netherlands for a NATO summit, "I don't want to use an example of Hiroshima, I don't want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war."
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said in a statement Monday that Japan "understands" the U.S. military action as a demonstration of its resolve to de-escalate the situation while preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Stability in the Middle East is vital for resource-poor Japan, given its heavy dependence on the region for crude oil, and it has traditionally maintained friendly ties with Iran.
Seadat criticized Trump's reference to the atomic bombings on the two Japanese cities in the closing days of World War II as an "outrageous" and "irresponsible" statement showing "total disregard for human suffering."
The envoy said the U.S. attacks on the nuclear sites deserve "global condemnation," calling them "acts of aggression" committed in violation of international law.
He also said that "forcing peace is not peace," in reference to Trump's comment on his Truth Social media site that "Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region."
The U.S. military action right in the middle of nuclear negotiations was an act of "betrayal by the Trump administration," Seadat said.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
HopeSpringsEternal
Yikes, asking Japan to take a stand against Iran's illegal nuclear weapons proliferation and weapon's program?
Iran was caught by the IAEA in MAY this year, enriching uranium far beyond the levels they agreed to abide by
HopeSpringsEternal
Never hurts to ask, but Iran's very isolated, as their Suni Arab Gulf State Neighbors steering well clear, while busy investing record amounts ($5.1Trillion) in the US, and expanding the US military presence in their countries.
Russia and China have offered just symbolic support, nothing tangible, meanwhile, even Iran's many proxy groups are strangely silent.
Japan's certainly not going to side with Iran and their illegal nuclear weapons program, threatening the entire world with existential proliferation, etc.
NOMINATION
Unfortunately commenters on this site support Iran over the U.S. Try to live a single day in Iran folks and tell us how "great" it is there especially towards women, LGBTQ and minorities.
Blacklabel
Iran expects Japan to take their side? Talk about delusional.
JD
Look like an opportunity to switch over and buy oil from the USA. Buying oil from Iran does not look very good for Japan when it approaches the US to negotiate the tariffs.
Wesley
Not "over the US"....but over whoever is trying to drag the US into war and fight their war for them ( ie they don't care how many American sons & daughters in the Armed Forces lose their lives).
Perhaps these people that you claim have chosen Iran over the US, have seen how the so-called "developed" countries have treated men, straights and the majority (whites)?
wallace
To put it into perspective, Iran only greatly increased its uranium enrichment from 6% to 60% after Trump cancelled the nuclear deal and refused to lift sanctions.
American oil and Iranian oil are different types.
" American oil, particularly from the Permian Basin, is known for being "light and sweet," meaning it has a low sulfur content and a lower density, making it ideal for producing gasoline. Iranian oil, on the other hand, is often "heavy and sour," meaning it has a higher sulfur content and density, requiring different refining processes. "
NOMINATION
Are you talking about many of your fellow citizens?