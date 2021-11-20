Tokyo Gov Koike resumes work after recovering from fatigue

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike resumed her duties on Sunday after taking time off due to fatigue.
Koike, 69, spent six days in hospital from Oct 27. After being discharged on Nov 2, she teleworked from home, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.
Koike was admitted to the hospital after she had been seen clearing her throat often in recent conferences. She was also hospitalized in June for about a week due to fatigue.
On Sunday morning, she spoke to reporters outside her office in Tokyo's Shinjuku, before attending a video meeting with other governors to discuss anti-coronavirus measures.
Koike told reporters she was feeling much better and said her main priority was ensuring the medical system can cope with further outbreaks of the virus and that there will be enough vaccine supplies for the booster shot.© Japan Today/Kyodo
spinningplates
Meanwhile for average citizens:
Average:'Hey Boss, I've been working really hard, and have been diagnosed with extreme fatigue and high blood pressure as a result, I'd like to take a sabbatical to recover my health.'
Boss:'Hahahaha!! Oh...you're serious?
I'm afraid you used all your allowed paid holidays when we all got Corona. Have you considered voluntary unemployment?'
Good
She was out so long I all but forgot she existed.
purple_depressed_bacon
I am digging her outfit. I also like the timing of the shot - she looks like she's about to flip the reporters the bird.
TokyoJoe
