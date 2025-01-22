 Japan Today
Japan gasoline price hits 17-month high of ¥185.10 on subsidy cut

TOKYO

The average retail price of gasoline in Japan soared to a 17-month high of 185.10 yen per liter as of Monday, following a reduction in a government subsidy, industry ministry data showed Wednesday.

The average price for regular gasoline increased 4.40 yen from a week earlier, rising for the second straight week and hitting its highest level since marking an all-time high of 186.50 yen in September 2023, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

With U.S. President Donald Trump saying that he is considering lowering energy prices by ramping up production of fossil fuels, the price of gasoline in Japan could be affected by global trends in the price of crude oil, analysts said.

Following the latest subsidy cut on Thursday, the Japanese government is paying oil wholesalers to keep the average price of regular gasoline at around 185 yen. The ministry said the subsidy lowered the price by 16.40 yen.

Gasoline in Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, was the most expensive in the country at 193.60 yen per liter, while the cheapest price of 177.80 yen was recorded in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel also jumped to 164.70 yen per liter, up 4.40 yen from the previous week while kerosene climbed to 2,280 yen per tank of 18 liters, up 73 yen, the ministry said.

I've said this for a while, I know there has been a subsidy for gas, but the yen has remained low but fairly stable at a range of Y155-158, and oil has also stayed in a stable range, so why the big increases? Also, how can Iwate sell gas so cheap? They are next door to us and we are paying Y188/l?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Green tyranny strikes again, robbing the pockets of hardworking citizens while lining the wallets of a privileged few elites pushing their climate cult agenda. At a ridiculous 185 yen/L, families are being CRUSHED under the weight of evil globalist policies designed not to save the planet but to make the masses poorer and more desperate.

This isn't saving the environment - it's economic warfare on ordinary people, forcing them to choose between driving to work and picking up the kids, or putting food on the table.

The real pollution here is the global corruption choking the freedom and prosperity of regular hardworking people.

On a side note, thank God for Costco and their fuel savings of 10-15yen per liter.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Price is a total scam as the government taxes which the government controls are out of control. Only the wealthy benefit. Record profits in oeteol and giver racking it in and the costs passed on with everything causing additional inflation based on tax and ultra rich

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

