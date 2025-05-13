Cash-loving Japan reluctant to switch to app-based salary payments

App-based digital salary payments are yet to gain traction in Japan two years after being introduced, with only a fraction of workers choosing the option despite the nation slowly trending towards a cashless future.
Over 100 companies now offer PayPay, a government-approved mobile payment app, as a method to receive salaries, but only 2.8 percent of 20,000 people aged between 18 and 69 surveyed recently said they are paid via the app or another like it, despite 61.9% knowing it may be possible, according to research firm MMD Labo.
While four app providers have started offering salary payment services, experts believe people need to see more benefits from choosing the method for it to grow in popularity.
Partial or complete salary payments via one of the approved apps are also mostly available only to full-time employees, with the experts saying that part-time workers who want to be paid more swiftly are a group that would likely take up the option more readily.
Under the current framework, companies need to get agreement from employees if they wish to pay wages via the apps.
Yoshinoya Co, a beef bowl chain operator, began offering salary payments via PayPay in April. "I use PayPay often so I don't need to charge it" if wages are paid to the app, a female part-time worker said.
Meanwhile, another survey conducted by a private-sector company for the government targeting 10,000 people showed that approximately a third do not want to receive their salaries on one of the apps. Of those not interested, 48 percent said they do not see the need for it.
The survey also showed nearly 80 percent of around 2,300 companies have no plan to introduce the option, citing the lack of demand, increased costs and administrative work.
Despite there being little demand for app salary payments, Japanese are slowly but steadily shaking off their preference for notes and coins.
The percentage of cashless payments in 2024 topped 40 percent of all settlements in value, achieving the government's target a year ahead of schedule, the economy ministry said.© KYODO
Jay
Listen up folks, here’s what they don’t want you to know - this isn’t about convenience, this is about CONTROL. Digital currency is the Trojan Horse of the globalist surveillance state. Once your money goes straight into a government-approved app, they can track every cent you spend, freeze your account if you say the wrong thing, and tie your “financial privileges” to your upcoming social credit score faster than you can say 'Klaus Schwab.'
Cash is FREEDOM. It’s anonymous, it’s untraceable, and it’s the last barrier between us and full-blown technocratic tyranny. You reckon CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) are about innovation? Yeah, nah... they’re about domination. One “wrong” post, one flagged donation, one protest too many, and boom - you're locked OUT of society.
Japan’s got it RIGHT. They still love cash, and so they bloody should. We ALL should. Because when the grid goes down, or the bureaucrats decide you’re “problematic,” it won’t be your fancy salary app that saves you - it’ll be cold, hard cash in your hand.
albaleo
I'm a little confused, probably because of age. The article seems to split the options between app payments and cash. But when I worked in Japan, my pay was always paid directly into my bank account. I think I'd still find that method preferable.
Tokyo Guy
rainyday
Its notable that nowhere in the article does it actually identify any benefits.
The poster Jay's comment above is a bit hysterical but I share a lot of the same concerns over cashless systems. There are legitimate concerns about control over cashless systems, how access can be limited, how they impinge on privacy, how they concentrate control among a small number of hands, how that control allows for rent seeking behavior and other potentially harmful things. Not to mention whatever cyber security issues exist with them - trying to make the entire economy run on apps is basically putting our eggs in one basket that AI systems controlled by hostile actors will probably be able to hack and bring down at some point in the near future.
I don't ever want my salary to be paid on an app. I want to pay for most things in cash.
owzer
I use digital payment for a LOT of day to day things, but I also like to use cash as well. There are somethings I don't need/want traced back to me so cash is a necessity.
Mr Kipling
I really love it when the person in front of me in the supermarket checkout queue decides to pay by the "oh so convenient app." Takes forever. Cash is king.
wallace
Mad digital paranoia by some.
Jay
