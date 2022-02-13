Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing woman walking along street

Police in Takao, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked a 53-year-old woman with a knife on Saturday.

According to police, Shoya Atenbo, a farmer, drove up behind the woman at around 4:20 p.m., Fuji TV reported. He got out of his car and stabbed the woman in the face and chest before getting back into his car.

The woman also suffered multiple bruises and contusions to her face and chest while resisting the attack. Police said the woman told them she did not know the man.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital where doctors said her injuries were not life-threatening. She was abler to give police the license number of the car.

Police said Monday that Atenbo has partially denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I didn’t intend to kill her.” They said he alluded to wanting to sexually the woman.

