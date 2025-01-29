TV host sex scandal exposes dark underbelly of Japanese media

From left, Ryunosuke Endo, vice chairman of the Board of Fuji Television Network, Koichi Minato, president and CEO of Fuji Television Network, Shuji Kano, Fuji Media Holdings COB, Osamu Kanemitsu, president and CEO of Fuji Media Holdings, attend a press conference at Fuji Television headquarters in Tokyo on Monday.

A sex scandal involving famous Japanese TV host Masahiro Nakai and Fuji Television Network Inc. has exposed systemic governance and abuse issues among Japanese broadcasters, causing public disenchantment with the media industry that will likely be difficult to overcome.

The fallout from the scandal surrounding Nakai, who rose to fame as a member of the now-defunct pop group SMAP, has already led to over 70 Japanese companies pulling ads from Fuji TV as well as the resignations of two of the broadcaster's top executives.

Nakai, 52, earlier this month also announced his retirement from show business.

Other Japanese broadcasters are now grappling with an escalating crisis as allegations of inappropriate conduct and governance failures rock the industry. Major networks including Nippon Television Network Corp, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc, TV Asahi Corp and TV Tokyo Corp have launched investigations to uncover whether similar incidents have occurred within their organizations.

The controversy stems from a report made by a weekly magazine in December which alleged that a meal for a group of people arranged by a Fuji TV employee in June 2023 ended up with only Nakai and his unnamed female victim present, leading to nonconsensual sexual activity and a 90 million yen out-of-court settlement.

Fuji TV, which apparently felt immediate action was unwarranted, has faced criticism for its response. It was only forced to act after U.S. fund Dalton Investments LLC, a shareholder of the broadcaster's parent company, Fuji Media Holdings Inc, issued a letter on Jan 14 requesting the establishment of a third-party committee to investigate.

The scandal comes as Japan's entertainment industry has been hit by multiple revelations of sex-related scandals, including accusations of years of abuse by Johnny Kitagawa the founder of the male talent agency formerly known as Johnny & Associates Inc. that pushed SMAP and other groups to stardom.

Fuji TV held its first press conference on the Nakai matter on Jan 17, but was criticized for limiting the number of participants and banning filming, as well as for its evasive answers.

While the network said its employee was not involved in setting up the meal in which the woman met Nakai, it came to light that then Fuji TV President Koichi Minato had allowed Nakai to continue appearing on programs despite being aware of the allegations against him.

Minato justified the decision to not disclose the incident in consideration of "the woman's physical and mental recovery as well as the protection of her privacy."

The press conference, which was held in hopes of defusing the controversy, only added fuel to the fire. Sponsor reactions were swift and severe, with companies such as Toyota Motor Corp pulling advertisements from the network.

While the escalating situation led Fuji TV to announce six days later the establishment of an independent third-party investigation, as well as plans to hold another press conference, it faced intensifying calls within the company for top executives to resign.

On Monday, Fuji TV held a second press conference on the issue, during which it announced the resignation of Minato and Chairman Shuji Kano. But the 10-hour televised press conference, which was open and attended by over 400 participants, failed to shed further light on the issue.

It also failed to persuade advertisers that had pulled their ads from the network to return, with a telecommunications company official stating that it would not resume ads "until the third-party committee's report is complete and we can confirm effective measures to prevent a recurrence."

Meanwhile, an official of a restaurant operator advertiser expressed doubt governance reform was possible given "the new president is an internal appointment."

The Shukan Bunshun weekly, which first reported the incident in December, issued a correction for its story on Tuesday, saying an employee of Fuji TV had not invited the woman to the meal with Nakai. But it maintained that the broadcaster was involved in the "trouble" given that the woman went to the meal believing it was similar to other events the person arranged.

Fuji TV's handling of the situation highlights that a culture of unaccountability remains. At the center of this turmoil lies Hisashi Hieda, a business magnate who led the company from 1988 to 2017 but now faces mounting criticism for his enduring influence, which some argue has hindered meaningful reform.

Arata Oshima, a documentary director and former Fuji TV employee, said executives like Minato, who were iconic figures during Fuji TV's golden years, put the network out of step with societal norms as they carried over the mindset from Japan's bubble era.

Hieda was emblematic of this disconnect and "should have taken responsibility as a leader as ratings and performance declined over the past decade, but instead he clung to power," said Oshima.

Hieda, whose absence from both press conferences was notable, is currently an adviser at Fuji TV. But, according to an industry source, "he still holds overwhelming authority over personnel decisions, so other executives are at a loss of what to do."

