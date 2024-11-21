U.S. nuclear carrier George Washington returns to Yokosuka base in Japan

The U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington arrives at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday.

The U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington returned to the Yokosuka base near Tokyo on Friday, its second deployment to Japan, in a show of the Navy's continuing presence in the region.

The George Washington was previously based in Kanagawa Prefecture from 2008, when it became the first U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier to be forward-deployed to Japan before being relieved by the Ronald Reagan in 2015.

"A U.S. carrier represents the most advanced maritime capability we have, and it's the most advanced investment we can make in the security of Japan and of the Western Pacific," Vice Adm Fred Kacher, commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, said in a statement.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel told reporters that the presence of the George Washington and F-35 fighter jets stationed on the aircraft carrier significantly enhances U.S. deterrence in the region.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier departed the San Diego area in California in early October for a seven-week transit to Japan, following a major overhaul in Virginia.

"The George Washington returns with modernized, cutting-edge technology that represents our investment in deterrence and security in this region," Kacher said.

In November, the ship and its aviation arm, Carrier Strike Group 5, took part in a joint exercise with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the South Korean military in the East China Sea and its vicinity, amid nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

Safety and environment concerns linger among residents of Yokosuka, where the 7th Fleet, the largest forward-deployed American fleet, is also headquartered.

The Kanagawa prefectural government gives out information about port visits by U.S. nuclear-powered vessels and radiation measurement data around the port to the public on its official website.

