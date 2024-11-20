 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Harajuku shopping area in Tokyo
People walk along Takeshita street at Harajuku shopping area in Tokyo in August. Image: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan
national

Japan sets monthly record with 3.31 million visitors in October

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan welcomed a record 3.31 million visitors last month, official data showed on Wednesday, as the weak yen propelled a tourism boom that is pouring money into the nation's coffers.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure rose from 2.87 million in September and exceeded the previous monthly record of 3.29 million set in July, data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) showed.

Through October, about 30.2 million tourists have arrived in Japan, just shy of the annual record of 31.9 million set in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut global borders.

Japan's famous autumn leaf colors contributed to increased tourism demand last month from many markets across Asia, Europe, and North America, the JNTO said. Through October, 11 countries and regions have surpassed annual records for sending visitors to Japan.

Travelers spent 5.86 trillion yen in Japan through September of this year, preliminary figures showed last month. That eclipsed the 5.3 trillion yen they spent in all of 2023, a record for any 12-month period.

Tourism spending, classified as an export in national accounts, is poised to become Japan's second-biggest export sector after autos and ahead of electronic components.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japan's famous autumn leaf colors contributed to increased tourism demand last month from many markets across Asia, Europe, and North America, the JNTO said. 

(Looks out window.) What autumn leaf colors? The same goes for last month.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

