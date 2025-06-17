Japan calls for utmost restraint from Iran in conflict with Israel

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has told his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi that all parties must exercise "utmost restraint" amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.
During their phone talks Monday, Iwaya said any action that could further escalate the situation should be refrained from, adding he is "deeply concerned about the current exchange of attacks spreading throughout the Middle East region," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
Araghchi explained Tehran's position to Iwaya and vowed to cooperate on protecting Japanese nationals in Iran. The ministers agreed the two countries would continue close bilateral communication on various levels toward peace and stability in the area, according to the ministry.
On Friday, Israel said it had attacked nuclear and military targets in Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes by Tehran. Highly dependent on crude oil imports from the Middle East, Japan has traditionally maintained friendly relations with Iran.© KYODO
Aly Rustom
not likely.
Tamarama
The full responsibility for this lays with Israel, all but the most biased observers can see this.
Nobody expects Iran to sit on it's hands while Israel pounds it from the air.
Aly Rustom
Agree
Jay
“Utmost restraint from Iran”? Uh, did Japan just sleep through the part where Israel launched the first strikes?
WHAT exactly are they asking Iran to do - just sit there and take it up the bum while Israel fires off missiles and keeps leeching billions from U.S. taxpayers every year like it's a birthright? Israel provokes, escalates, and drags the world into its endless messes, and yet it's Iran being told to “show restraint”?
And WHAT exactly does Israel give back? No strategic gain, no loyalty, no gratitude - just endless demands, massive political headaches, and an ever-growing bill in the billions footed by Americans... and by extension, Japan.
Tokyo Guy
Wise words, which will probably be lost in the macho posturing.
changamangaliay
Israel start and keep attacking Iran, Gaza and asking restraint from Iran? What kind of hypocrisy is it?
Sh1mon M4sada
LOL, Ishiba has got to fold and retire. Seriously? Is there anything higher in the escalators scale than seeking nukes??? Japan needs new political nous in charge.
If Japan wants de-escalation, it would offer the Mullahs asylum immediately. The Baha'is are pooling their money right now all over the middle east. They want Mullahs blood!!! And they've been waiting a long time.
Iran is finished, KAPUT. New Persia in 2025.
Thunderbird2
You pound a sovereign country then ask them not to fight back? I'm no fan of Iran, but to attack them because they pose a threat at some point in the future is insane. So why don't we attack Russia or America then? Either of them could start WW3.
Isreal is becoming the Russia of the middle east - attacking its neighbours with shocking disregard for civilian life. Yes, Iranian missiles have killed people, but you don't stop them by becoming a monster.