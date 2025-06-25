Japan opposition chief sorry for remarks seen as "misogynistic"

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of Japan's small opposition Democratic Party for the People, apologized Wednesday for remarks that were perceived on social media as misogynistic.

Asked why his party has received little support from women, Tamaki said in English at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, "I think our policy is good not only for men but also women...but I think it's very difficult to understand for them."

While the party, led by the former Finance Ministry bureaucrat, has pledged to promote measures to boost disposable income and has gained support from male workers, media polls show its popularity among women remains lower than among men.

Tamaki, who earned a master's degree from Harvard University, said in a post on X on Wednesday, "I regret that I used a poor expression. I am truly sorry," adding, "I had no intention of being misogynistic."

In May, Tamaki drew the ire of social media users after he called the government's rice stockpiles "animal feed in a year."

