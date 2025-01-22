Man arrested for kicking rabbit on island where 77 animals have died

A man was arrested for kicking a rabbit on an island in western Japan, police said Wednesday, amid a spate of violence against the animals that has led to 77 deaths.
Riku Hotta, 25, is suspected of animal abuse. He was apprehended immediately after being seen kicking the creature, which later died, on a street on Okuno Island in Hiroshima Prefecture around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The island is home to about 500 semi-wild rabbits.
Between Nov 26 and Jan 12, 77 rabbit carcasses exhibiting broken bones and other injuries were discovered on the island, local authorities said, suggesting unnatural deaths. The islet is called "Rabbit Island."
Hotta, a company employee, has admitted to the suspected animal abuse, according to the police.© KYODO
Aly Rustom
I really really hope this scumbag gets a long jail term. SOBs like this who abuse animals really make my blood boil. Hope he doesn't see the light of day for a long while.
Jay
Agreed Aly. What kind of twisted individual looks at an innocent, defenseless animal and decides a murderous kicking is the answer? This is just outright depravity, and anyone capable of such a vile act is a danger to more than just rabbits. Justice for those animals should be swift and equally consequential.
kurisupisu
First rabbits and next?
This guy definitely has severe mental problems.