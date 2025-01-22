Man arrested for kicking rabbit on island where 77 animals have died

A man was arrested for kicking a rabbit on an island in western Japan, police said Wednesday, amid a spate of violence against the animals that has led to 77 deaths.

Riku Hotta, 25, is suspected of animal abuse. He was apprehended immediately after being seen kicking the creature, which later died, on a street on Okuno Island in Hiroshima Prefecture around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The island is home to about 500 semi-wild rabbits.

Between Nov 26 and Jan 12, 77 rabbit carcasses exhibiting broken bones and other injuries were discovered on the island, local authorities said, suggesting unnatural deaths. The islet is called "Rabbit Island."

Hotta, a company employee, has admitted to the suspected animal abuse, according to the police.

