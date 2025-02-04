Men arrested over alleged prostitution for inbound tourists in Tokyo

Seven men have been arrested for allegedly forcing women into prostitution, mainly catering to foreigners visiting Japan as inbound tourists, in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment and red light district, police said Tuesday.
The latest case uncovered in the heart of Shinjuku, one of the busiest commercial districts in Japan, is believed to be the first large-scale prostitution operation targeting foreign tourists to be exposed in the nation, the police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department said one of the seven was Kazuki Sudo, the 54-year-old manager of a salon called SPARAKU. He was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of violating Japan's anti-prostitution law between October and November last year.
The police quoted Sudo as saying the salon "advertised itself as offering sexual services with Japanese women at a low price" to people from abroad, adding foreign currency, including Chinese, Indian and Argentine bills, was confiscated from relevant locations.
Another arrested male worker in his 20s said the salon "allowed customers to pay in the currency of their respective country and received instructions from their accompanying guides on how to pay," according to the police.© KYODO
JeffLee
Uh, no. Other media report they recruited the women whle they were already selling themselves at Okubo Park at night.
"uncovered"? LOL. If the cops were astute, they wouldn't have to "uncover" anything in "the heart of Shinjuku." It's pretty much in the open in that part of town. You see it every night at Okubo Park, nearly all of it catering to Japanese men. Why did the cops target this niche aspect of it instead of a full fledged crackdown -- if prostitution is so bad?
Japantime
Unfortunately more tourists bring more crime. Prostitution is rare on the streets of Japan. Hopefully Tokyo doesn’t become like Bangkok which is more popular for sex tourism.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Point of order: are the local establishments serving inbound tourists without descrimination?
justasking
100% agree
リッチ
lol. So basically those signs that say “only Japanese” are for the law. The other 1000 places are okay just don’t target foreigners. With all the scams in kabuki conic on the legal one.
WoodyLee
What's the big deal here!?
Make it LEGAL, collect the taxes, and save yourselves all the headaches.
Prostitution is well and alive everywhere and to deny it or make it illegal is ignorance and hypocrite.
WoodyLee
""Unfortunately more tourists bring more crime. Prostitution is rare on the streets of Japan. Hopefully Tokyo doesn’t become like Bangkok which is more popular for sex tourism.""
Japan is no diff. than the rest, this is what happens when people keep their heads in the sand, LOL
Asiaman7
Exactly! Prostitution is rampant in Kabukicho! Everybody knows it. Japan Today has even published articles on it.
—
“Backstreet stories: Small Kabukicho park has become a haven for hookers”
https://japantoday.com/category/features/kuchikomi/backstreet-stories-small-kabukicho-park-has-become-a-haven-for-hookers
sakurasuki
If this correlate with customer to that place , then that gives us a perspective which country are really doing 買春ツアー in Japan.
Yubaru
If you want to get into semantics, yeah, maybe so. But prostitution is far from "rare" in Japan.
Nearly every major city, and not so "major" one's as well, have the proverbial red light districts, and let's not even begin to talk about "fashion-health" or "fashion-deli" services.
No need to walk the streets when your customer base let's their fingers do the walking on their smart phones!
daikaka
Vast majority of money in Japanese prostitution goes to hosts. But they are so influential in media and entertainment that any negative press is quickly suppressed.
Even here, few people are allowed to speak any ill about hosts, who now likely make up the majority of Japanese who make over 500M a year in annual income and much of the new rich
sakurasuki
JGovt try to get money from tourist by squeezing tourist pocket through levy tax for their lodging, airport tax, even try to build casino. However one thing being slipped is 買春ツアー
That's the oldest profession in history of mankind how can they missed this.
After all Japan has sopad land in every big cities.
