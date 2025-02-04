Men arrested over alleged prostitution for inbound tourists in Tokyo

Seven men have been arrested for allegedly forcing women into prostitution, mainly catering to foreigners visiting Japan as inbound tourists, in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment and red light district, police said Tuesday.

The latest case uncovered in the heart of Shinjuku, one of the busiest commercial districts in Japan, is believed to be the first large-scale prostitution operation targeting foreign tourists to be exposed in the nation, the police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said one of the seven was Kazuki Sudo, the 54-year-old manager of a salon called SPARAKU. He was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of violating Japan's anti-prostitution law between October and November last year.

The police quoted Sudo as saying the salon "advertised itself as offering sexual services with Japanese women at a low price" to people from abroad, adding foreign currency, including Chinese, Indian and Argentine bills, was confiscated from relevant locations.

Another arrested male worker in his 20s said the salon "allowed customers to pay in the currency of their respective country and received instructions from their accompanying guides on how to pay," according to the police.

© KYODO