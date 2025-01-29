 Japan Today
The main body of the truck has been pulled from the first sinkhole Image: JIJI Press/AFP
national

Trucker still stuck in sinkhole after 24 hours

TOKYO

Rescuers were on Wednesday trying to save a Japanese truck driver stuck in a sinkhole for more than 24 hours as local residents were evacuated over fears gas pipes could break.

Emergency workers in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, rushed to the scene on Tuesday morning after a road caved in and a lorry plunged into the hole that is around the width of two cars.

The driver was able to speak directly to rescuers until early Tuesday afternoon, but rescue workers had to retreat after the area around the hole became unstable, according to a fire department official.

"Rescue operations have continued around the clock but we haven't been able to contact the driver" since, another fire department spokesman told AFP Wednesday, adding that the driver was believed to be in his 70s.

The spokesman said that another sinkhole has since opened up nearby, and residents within a 200-meter radius had been evacuated.

Aerial TV footage showed the second sinkhole -- slightly bigger than the first, and just several meters away.

The main body of the truck was pulled from the first sinkhole at around 1 am, the spokesman said.

But the driver's cabin is still inside the hole, estimated to be about 10 meters wide and six meters deep.

