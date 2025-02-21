 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A group of Japanese tourists pose for photographs at Sydney Harbour in 2012. Today around 17.5 percent of Japanese citizens hold valid passports Image: AFP/File
national

Just 17% of Japanese citizens hold passport, data shows

0 Comments
TOKYO

Only around one in six Japanese citizens hold valid passports, fresh data has shown, with the number of residents traveling abroad slowly recovering but still below pre-pandemic levels.

The latest rate is far below the half of Americans with passports, a level that has soared from around five percent in 1990.

As of December 2024, there were 21.6 million valid Japanese passports in circulation, representing around 17.5 percent of the overall population, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about a quarter of Japanese people owned valid passports.

The country's travel document is tied with neighbor South Korea's passport as the world's second strongest after Singapore, allowing visa-free entry to 190 destinations, according to this year's Henley Passport Index.

Outbound travel from Japan has gradually resumed after the quarantine measures and border closures of the pandemic era, according to the ministry.

But the weakness of the yen -- which has shed a third of its value in the past five years -- is one factor deterring Japanese travelers along with inflation and a renewed interest in domestic travel, analysts say.

The new data comes as the nation welcomes a record influx of tourists from other countries, with more than 36 million visits recorded last year and many flocking to hotspots like Kyoto.

International travel by Japanese nationals began to increase sharply in the boom years of the late 1980s.

In 1990, more than 10 million people from Japan travelled abroad, a figure that rose to 20 million before the pandemic.

This year around 14.1 million Japanese are expected to travel abroad, according to top Japanese travel agency JTB.

"In recent years, the rapid depreciation of the yen has caused some to refrain from overseas travel, but once the currency market calms, overseas travel is expected to pick up steam," said its study, issued in January.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo