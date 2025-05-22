 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/bee32
business

Japan starts new gasoline subsidy to cut prices by 10 yen per liter

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Thursday started a revamped gasoline subsidy designed to cut prices by 10 yen ($0.07) per liter to help ease cost-of-living pressures for consumers ahead of an upcoming parliamentary election.

Under the previous scheme introduced in January 2022, the government had subsidized wholesalers to keep regular gasoline prices at around 185 yen per liter, but will now provide a fixed sum regardless of prices, which have recently dropped below that benchmark.

The government subsidy aims to reduce the wholesale gasoline price by 7.40 yen per liter in the first week, a targeted 5 yen effective decrease from a week earlier when crude price fluctuations are taken into account. It then aims to reduce the price by at least 1 yen weekly until it is 10 yen lower by mid-June.

Price reductions are expected to flow through to gas stations in two to three weeks, taking into account inventories, it said.

No end date has been decided for the program, but with around 1 trillion yen allocated to the subsidies, they could last until the end of March 2026.

The reintroduction of the subsidies comes ahead of the House of Councillors election slated for the summer.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

Typical JGovt approach, subsidy and subsidy.

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

The price of oil has been dropping for a while, but gasoline prices remain high, and yes before you jump down my throat and say that this is the oil that was bought six months ago, I know that, but it has been down for a good six months. So why does the gov't have to subsidies these companies? As with rice there is a thumb being put on the scale against the consumer and we are all losing.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Making petrol cheaper and encouraging more cars on the road is the last thing anyone should be doing in a climate emergency.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Isn’t this part of a cycle of increased debt driving reduced yen value driving increased import costs?

A debt to gdp ratio of 240% seems hard to sustain.

Maybe when you’re in a hole, stop digging?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Is it not strange that when an event impacts oil markets that the price of gasoline instantly rises at the pumps in Japan?

When oil markets price downwards there isn’t a change…

1 ( +2 / -1 )

And how does making fossil fuel cheaper contribute to the already woeful efforts at lowering carbon emissions - as promised?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog