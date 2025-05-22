Japan starts new gasoline subsidy to cut prices by 10 yen per liter

The Japanese government on Thursday started a revamped gasoline subsidy designed to cut prices by 10 yen ($0.07) per liter to help ease cost-of-living pressures for consumers ahead of an upcoming parliamentary election.
Under the previous scheme introduced in January 2022, the government had subsidized wholesalers to keep regular gasoline prices at around 185 yen per liter, but will now provide a fixed sum regardless of prices, which have recently dropped below that benchmark.
The government subsidy aims to reduce the wholesale gasoline price by 7.40 yen per liter in the first week, a targeted 5 yen effective decrease from a week earlier when crude price fluctuations are taken into account. It then aims to reduce the price by at least 1 yen weekly until it is 10 yen lower by mid-June.
Price reductions are expected to flow through to gas stations in two to three weeks, taking into account inventories, it said.
No end date has been decided for the program, but with around 1 trillion yen allocated to the subsidies, they could last until the end of March 2026.
The reintroduction of the subsidies comes ahead of the House of Councillors election slated for the summer.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Typical JGovt approach, subsidy and subsidy.
MarkX
The price of oil has been dropping for a while, but gasoline prices remain high, and yes before you jump down my throat and say that this is the oil that was bought six months ago, I know that, but it has been down for a good six months. So why does the gov't have to subsidies these companies? As with rice there is a thumb being put on the scale against the consumer and we are all losing.
factchecker
Making petrol cheaper and encouraging more cars on the road is the last thing anyone should be doing in a climate emergency.
Vanillasludge
Isn’t this part of a cycle of increased debt driving reduced yen value driving increased import costs?
A debt to gdp ratio of 240% seems hard to sustain.
Maybe when you’re in a hole, stop digging?
kurisupisu
Is it not strange that when an event impacts oil markets that the price of gasoline instantly rises at the pumps in Japan?
When oil markets price downwards there isn’t a change…
ifd66
And how does making fossil fuel cheaper contribute to the already woeful efforts at lowering carbon emissions - as promised?