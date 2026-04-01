Prices for 2,798 food items to increase in April

More than 2,700 food items are expected to see price increases in April amid the worsening situation in the Middle East.
According to Teikoku Databank, 2,798 food items will see price increases, exceeding 2,000 items in a single month for the first time in six months since October of last year.
The most common price increases will be for condiments such as mayonnaise and salad dressings, at 1,514 items, followed by processed foods such as instant noodles at 609 items, alcoholic and other beverages at 369 items and and edible oils at 259 items.
The main factor is soaring raw material prices for packaging, according to Teikoku, but the yen's depreciation also contributed, increasing from 3.3% in the previous month to 11.7% in April. The prolonged yen's weakness is being reflected in higher costs.
Teikoku Databank points out that the worsening situation in the Middle East is yet to be felt but surging oil prices are expected to contribute to more price hikes in the second half of the year.© Japan Today
12 Comments
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kurisupisu
How about using less plastic then?
Wallis Gelmar
In line with expectations. Expect more in October. Work harder guys and girls!
sakurasuki
While wages in Japan stay stagnant.
Wallis Gelmar
@sakurasuki: But the constant whining about stagnant wages is getting old. Fact of life in Japan. Find a new job, change career, work more overtime, whatever it takes to maintain your standard of life.
mammola
I would say Takaichi will get to 90% approval rate now. it looks Japanese like to have a government doing this.
Newgirlintown
De ja vu anyone?
MarkX
October? What are you talking about, next month it will be worse. Every month prices just keep rising, and now with the war in Iran they have a handy excuse. But even if somehow Trump is able to extract himself and things return to any semblance of normality, prices will just keep rising as salaries stay the same!
yakyak
Japan has been in decline since the 1990s. The generation that rebuilt the country after the war started with little, yet through resilience and hard work, they built something remarkable. But their children were raised in comfort—sheltered from the struggles that forged their parents’ generation. Many grew up without a true understanding of what it takes to sustain a nation’s strength and prosperity.
Now, that generation has entered the workforce. They work hard, but often without meaningful output. There’s a lingering culture where prestige matters more than substance—where cheating on entrance exams to secure a spot at a top university can still lead to a lifetime of unchallenged employment. Showing up becomes confused with being productive, and busyness is mistaken for impact.
In the 1980s and ’90s, Japan was defined by innovation, craftsmanship, and ambition. Today, much of what the world associates with Japan is its cultural soft power—an asset, but not a substitute for economic dynamism. That alone won’t sustain the country in the long run.
Prices will continue to rise. Inertia will persist—until a generation emerges that refuses to accept the status quo; one equipped not just with frustration, but with the skill, creativity, and will to build something new.
Monty
But the constant whining about stagnant wages is getting old
Old, but correct!
The most common price increases will be for condiments such as mayonnaise and salad dressings, at 1,514 items, followed by processed foods such as instant noodles at 609 items, alcoholic
The good thing is, that I don't eat mayonnaise and my intake of processed foods is very very limited.
Increase the price of alcohol is a problem for me....because I like my cup of Sake or a glass of whiskey sometimes at the weekend or sometimes after a hard working day.
Slayer
The world of make-believe is getting slammed into the wall of reality. Even a KFC chicken wing costs about as much as a bowl of ramen.
Aly Rustom
Yes. It would seem that every couple of months we get this lovely announcement that prices will rise.
Exactly. And for those of us trying to raise kids its a double whammy.
Blacklabel
and if the yen went back to 115 tomorrow they would just make another excuse.