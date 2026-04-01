Prices for 2,798 food items to increase in April

More than 2,700 food items are expected to see price increases in April amid the worsening situation in the Middle East.

According to Teikoku Databank, 2,798 food items will see price increases, exceeding 2,000 items in a single month for the first time in six months since October of last year.

The most common price increases will be for condiments such as mayonnaise and salad dressings, at 1,514 items, followed by processed foods such as instant noodles at 609 items, alcoholic and other beverages at 369 items and and edible oils at 259 items.

The main factor is soaring raw material prices for packaging, according to Teikoku, but the yen's depreciation also contributed, increasing from 3.3% in the previous month to 11.7% in April. The prolonged yen's weakness is being reflected in higher costs.

Teikoku Databank points out that the worsening situation in the Middle East is yet to be felt but surging oil prices are expected to contribute to more price hikes in the second half of the year.

© Japan Today