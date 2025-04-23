 Japan Today
crime

U.S. Marine suspected of raping woman at Okinawa base

10 Comments
NAHA

A U.S. Marine in his 20s is facing criminal charges including allegedly raping a woman last month in a restroom of an American military base in Japan's Okinawa, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The Okinawa prefectural police referred the case to prosecutors on April 7, the sources said, adding the suspect is also accused of injuring another woman who tried to rescue the victim, who was a resident of Okinawa and a civilian worker at the base.

Japanese police, with cooperation from the U.S. side, launched an investigation at the base and questioned the Marine on a voluntary basis, the sources said.

The suspect was under control of U.S. authorities in line with the bilateral Status of Forces Agreement, which governs the operations of the U.S. military in Japan.

Three U.S. service members have been indicted over as many alleged sexual violence cases since June last year in Okinawa, the southern prefecture that hosts the bulk of American military facilities in the country.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, in reaction to the latest sexual assault case, said, "It is very deplorable. We'll strongly urge the U.S. military to take measures that would be effective to prevent a similar incident."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Niseko Green Season 2025

And yet, Trump wants Japan to pay the US even more billions to host these guys.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

HERE WE GO ! It’s all been said before, so let’s hear it y’all.

Be sure to follow and leave a minus down below.

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Seems like the US forces in Okinawa specialise in this kind of thing.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Don't be mad folks, it's only "suspected" at at least for now. Give that marine, benefit of the doubt. Despite what will unfold later on.

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Half the reason for this is female visors are allowed in anyone’s room / dormitory on base now days. I was surprised to learn of this, last time I lived there.

It was never allowed decades ago, only for higher ranking individuals.

I would be very interested to know exactly what base and building this occurred in, because it sounds like it didn’t happen in a dormitory

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Again, and again..

That's all those scumbags come to Japan for..

Jail and deport for that scumbag, send all of them back to the dump where belong..

Y.G.H.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Crime is crime. Put him in prison ASAP! before another crime happens.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Hay “Moderator”, looks like it’s time for a post to get deleted, other than this one

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Rapists must be executed..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Use the Japan’s excuse he was aroused when he saw her legs or maybe he can’t remember he was drunk

0 ( +0 / -0 )

