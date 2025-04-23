U.S. Marine suspected of raping woman at Okinawa base

A U.S. Marine in his 20s is facing criminal charges including allegedly raping a woman last month in a restroom of an American military base in Japan's Okinawa, investigative sources said Wednesday.
The Okinawa prefectural police referred the case to prosecutors on April 7, the sources said, adding the suspect is also accused of injuring another woman who tried to rescue the victim, who was a resident of Okinawa and a civilian worker at the base.
Japanese police, with cooperation from the U.S. side, launched an investigation at the base and questioned the Marine on a voluntary basis, the sources said.
The suspect was under control of U.S. authorities in line with the bilateral Status of Forces Agreement, which governs the operations of the U.S. military in Japan.
Three U.S. service members have been indicted over as many alleged sexual violence cases since June last year in Okinawa, the southern prefecture that hosts the bulk of American military facilities in the country.
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, in reaction to the latest sexual assault case, said, "It is very deplorable. We'll strongly urge the U.S. military to take measures that would be effective to prevent a similar incident."© KYODO
10 Comments
divinda
And yet, Trump wants Japan to pay the US even more billions to host these guys.
Neurozoo
HERE WE GO ! It’s all been said before, so let’s hear it y’all.
Tamarama
Seems like the US forces in Okinawa specialise in this kind of thing.
sakurasuki
Don't be mad folks, it's only "suspected" at at least for now. Give that marine, benefit of the doubt. Despite what will unfold later on.
WA4TKG
Half the reason for this is female visors are allowed in anyone’s room / dormitory on base now days. I was surprised to learn of this, last time I lived there.
It was never allowed decades ago, only for higher ranking individuals.
I would be very interested to know exactly what base and building this occurred in, because it sounds like it didn’t happen in a dormitory
TokyoLiving
Again, and again..
That's all those scumbags come to Japan for..
Jail and deport for that scumbag, send all of them back to the dump where belong..
Y.G.H.
kwatt
Crime is crime. Put him in prison ASAP! before another crime happens.
WA4TKG
Hay “Moderator”, looks like it’s time for a post to get deleted, other than this one
TokyoLiving
Rapists must be executed..
Rivera
Use the Japan’s excuse he was aroused when he saw her legs or maybe he can’t remember he was drunk