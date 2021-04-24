Tokyo reports 876 coronavirus cases; 1,097 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 876 new coronavirus cases, up 117 from Friday.
Osaka Prefecture topped the nation again, with 1,097 cases. The prefecture reported 16 deaths.
In Tokyo, people in their 20s (248 cases) and their 30s (178) accounted for the highest numbers, while 133 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, one down from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 837, up 21 from Thursday.
gakinotsukai
they are not proud of the tests number or what ?
robert maes
The numbers are all manipulated, government knows them 2 days ahead of publishing them. All we can really go by is the hospital situation. Even deaths are reference as people die from pneumonia, respiratory failure.. anything but covid.
Oxycodin
Its out of control folks.
Rivera
karma keeps coming for the Olympics and the way the Japan Government is handling things
falseflagsteve
Please don’t be afraid guys, Covid threat is severely overhyped for those in good health and under 70. Just take simple precautions and enjoy the lovely weather with your family and friends. Sunlight and exercise to keep the immune system strong should be our top priority at the moment
Michael Hooper
Accordong to another site there we just over 9,200 pcr tests for Tokyo, that's an infection rate to tests of 9.5%. The situation is getting worse day by day and still another 24 to go how many more because of governmental dithering!
Thomas Goodtime
@falseflagsteve
Don't you get bored of repeating the same thing?
We get it, you 'popped out' to 'do some shopping', had lunch 'with your partner', and nobody was 'following any mask rules' where you were.
drlucifer
Trying very very hard to keep the numbers from reaching 1,000
Reporting 500 will arouse suspicion even from the unsuspecting
Japanese public.
Reckless
Reasonable numbers. Still under 1,000. I am ever hopeful especially with Mr. Suga at the helm.
Mr Kipling
Robert Maes.... pleses stop spreading false information on covid-19. Anyone dying from a covid-19 infection is listed as such. I have a family member working directly in a hospital dealing with this. There is NO fudging of data. The categorizing of covid is quite strict for doctors, unlike for influenza where many deaths are often registered as pneumonia or other complications. Not for covid-19. Sorry, there is no giant conspiracy in the medical community to help the Olympics as many on this board seem to think!
Mr Kipling
Michael Hooper... Only those with "real" symptoms can get a test and still over 90% are negative. Seems to me that they are testing plenty.
Fanny Greene
Rather be in OZ.
snowymountainhell
What? @FannyGreene 5:13pm“Rather be in OZ.” /
Which: Osaka Zoo, Osaka Zepp Bayside or, Oswald State Correctional Facility? At least two are definitely under lockdown.
Tokyo-Engr
At this time it would really be nice to know how many tests were performed. It seems quite obvious what is going on and it is interesting the lockdowns end right before the IOC President is coming to Japan. Pretty much all of the morning talk shows on TV this morning were bringing up this issue.
It is now well known (believed) by Japanese citizens that the Japanese Government cares more about the Olympics than public safety. These people all have drivers, private cars, and do not need to be put at risk like the rest of us. I have not met one Japanese person who believes the Olympics should go on and I wonder if the percentage who wish for cancellation is actually higher than 70 to 80 percent.
falseflagsteve
@Thomas Goodtime
i like to inform others of the situation in my local area of central Osaka. Actually today only a handful of non mask wearers have been seen thus far. It is important to me for others to know that life is as normal and that is a good thing to show in these times especially to those in fear due to media hysteria
falseflagsteve
@snowymountaihell
currently in a cafe before heading home, no protective screens or mask wearing. Noticed Marui put up a sign outside saying closed from tomorrow for a short period. Everywhere is very busy, more than usual
BFPF1159
I find it weird seeing people saying “I see people not wearing masks, no protective screens”
where are you guys? Everywhere I see people are masked up, and all the bars I have seen have screens.
yesterday on a packed train everyone was wearing masks not talking.
the numbers are getting out of control but what’s worse is the lack of testing and the vaccine roll out.
my wife had hers on Wednesday and said the process was quick and smooth and doesn't understand what is taking the JGov so long.
Wobot
Osaka has 1,162 cases apparently. Last Saturday was 1,161. Spread has stopped increasing on average it seems so I was right when I pointed out a few days ago it looked like it appeared it was plateauing.
If numbers start dropping as soon as the state of emergency starts that indicates it would have dropped anyway
Zoroto
Nobody is afraid, but thanks for your comforting words.
Zoroto
You said the same thing yesterday, but you were pointed to the lowered test count.
Repeating the same false information day-after-day doesn't make it true.
Reckless
Take a look at a long haul survivors group on Facebook which include many middle aged persons. These people are really suffering with exhaustion, joint pain, heart and lung problems, etc. The Japanese long haulers will be particularly hurt because the government has not widely tested so even if you were infected and have long term symptoms it will be difficult or impossible to prove and the typical gambaru will be expected.
Skipp
@Mr Kipling
Actually, now you are the one spreading false information.
Most people with symptoms cannot get a test, unless they go for an overpriced private one which likely does not even count towards the official count.
I've already told my experience about what it was like getting sick here. I was very sick for over a month, and had a sudden severe worsening two weeks into the sickness. Here's my "real symptoms" : 38.2+ fever for over a week, severe digestive issues including abdominal distention, severe respiratory issues, severe chest pain, shortness of breath, nonstop coughing, and swollen organs in my lower torso that seemed to be burning up inside.
I was in the ER twice.
Went to a hospital fourteen times total.
Not once was I offered the PCR test. In fact, I was told quite clearly each time that I would not be getting one. And one doctor told me outright that my area of Japan (hint, right next to Tokyo and still not testing) is simply not doing PCR testing, and I might have better luck in Tokyo.
So no.
No, you don't just get a test, even when you're deathly ill. Stop gaslighting everyone here. Some of us know exactly how difficult it is to get a test.
Wobot
Making up conspiracy theories doesn't make it true.
Less people presenting with symptoms, less tests done - common sense, no? It's the same day of the week so it can be assumed the circumstances for their detection are equivalent.
Here's the latest science on asymptomatic spread before anyone starts complaining the lack of mass testing means we're missing anything (actually kind of old news now): https://mobile.twitter.com/KernowMaiden/status/1385608846882844678
falseflagsteve
@Reckless
of course there are people suffering from this as is expected, but we must look at the likely possibility of being infected and the possibility of being seriously ill. Many healthy younger people die each year from Pneumonia, but we don’t live our daily lives in fear from it. If we look at the situation in Japan rationally in a non emotional way, we can see the risk for most is minuscule
Skipp
@Reckless
Amen, thank you for sharing.
The group is called "Survivor Corps" on Facebook. It's a public group, so you don't even have to join to see what long-haulers are going through. And it's made up of people of all ages, including young people. This is why I often say I'm worried about what will happen to the Japanese people who end up as long haulers in this place where people don't even believe long-Covid is a real or serious problem.
Mr Kipling
Skipp.... So what was your diagnosis?
Mr Kipling
Skipp.... in the ER twice? They wouldn't be wheeling you around if they thought you had any chance of having covid.....
Skipp
@Mr Kipling
I didn't get a real diagnosis. I was told again and again, "Wow, you're really very sick." and "Basically, your whole body is sick!" Stupid, useless things like that. Many doctors even got angry at me because they didn't know what to do.
I'd unknowingly used the shop where one of the first cluster infections happened in Japan, and shortly after, I'd gotten sick. Considering how many other people use that shop, I bet many of us actually got infected, but we were told it was just "nine people", so nothing to worry about.
That's crap. There's simply no way so much of my body just randomly decided to get that sick all at once. It was very clear a PCR test would have been the wise decision - for all of us who got sick after using that place. Yet even with all those 'real symptoms' and the knowledge that I'd been in a shop where a cluster had broken out, I was turned away.
That's despicable. That's how testing is being done. Very selectively.