[ Trump claims 'powerful mandate' after Fox News projects he has won US presidency ]

Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.
"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he said early on Wednesday to a roaring crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, flanked by his vice presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, Republican leaders and members of Trump's family.
He also spent several minutes praising Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, who pumped some $120 million into backing Trump's campaign. Trump has said he will appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency commission.
Other news outlets had yet to call the race for Trump, but he appeared on the verge of winning after capturing the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia and holding leads in the other four, according to Edison Research.
Harris did not speak to her supporters, who had gathered at her alma mater Howard University. Her campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, briefly addressed the crowd after midnight, saying Harris would speak publicly on Wednesday.
"We still have votes to count," he said.
Trump had 267 Electoral College votes to 224 for Harris.
The former president was showing strength across broad swaths of the country, improving on his 2020 performance everywhere from rural areas to urban centers.
Republicans won a U.S. Senate majority after flipping Democratic seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Neither party appeared to have an edge in the fight for control of the House of Representatives where Republicans currently hold a narrow majority.
Trump went into Election Day with a 50-50 chance of reclaiming the White House, a remarkable turnaround from Jan. 6, 2021, when many pundits pronounced his political career to be over. That day, a mob of his supporters stormed Congress in a violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Trump picked up more support from Hispanics, traditionally Democratic voters, and among lower-income households that have keenly felt the sting of price rises since the last presidential election in 2020, according to exit polls from Edison.
Trump won 45% of Hispanic voters nationwide, trailing Harris with 53% but up 13 percentage points from 2020.
About 31% of voters said the economy was their top issue, and they voted for Trump by a 79%-to-20% margin, according to exit polls. Some 45% of voters across the country said their family's financial situation was worse off today than four years ago, and they favored Trump 80% to 17%.
Global investors were increasingly pricing in a Trump win late on Tuesday. U.S. stock futures and the dollar pushed higher, while Treasury yields climbed and bitcoin rose - all flagged by analysts and investors as trades that favor a Trump victory.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
PepperLunch
Whatever anyone's personal opinions on Trump, to win in this situation is impressive. All the celebrity endorsements for Kamala, the mocking of the world, being convicted, to win in those circumstances is some feat.
JJE
More importantly he is right - he does have a huge mandate to implement the policies he articulated.
Shaping up to be the popular vote too.
Harris certainly got fired!
Steven
Yes, Yes, Yes,
Make American Great Again
Congratulations
dagon
How this libertarian, Randian billionaire axis bought this election will be the main take away.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-07-18/vance-musk-thiel-and-silicon-valley-s-embrace-of-trump-s-maga-movement
Musk's million dollar a day lotto to the desperate will be an exemplar of this.
Five Families
JLE-Harris certainly got fired!
I'll say. She really did. And will be shown the door with a quickness.
This will go down as the greatest comeback in American politics.
We enter a new age. Hope is restored.
You can not doubt now. Donald Trump loves America.
Blacklabel
After “Fox News” projects?
he won. It’s very clear,
despite CNN refusing to show 270 on their screen like doing that means it didn’t happen.
are Democrats denying the results of a safe and secure election? After refusing to concede?
why did the counting of all the Senate races stop?
burgers and beers
What a comeback for Trump. All the leftie whipped up hysteria about a " fascist dictator and end of democracy" , all the lawsuits, even the assassination attempts could not stop this guy. He sure has grit and determination. US will have a great 47 , and what a team he put together. Elon, Vivek, RFK, Tulsi...winning combination. Good for the US , good for the world and peace.
burgers and beers
On the upside, we won't have to put up with Orange Treadmark in four years. It will be someone different and less popular."
Vance will be a great replacement once Trump calls it a day. Left will learn to cope with that too.
Lord Dartmouth
WONDERFUL NEWS! I hope Democrats and Republicans can come together now and rebuild America.
Steven
Blesseder are the peacemakers
Matthew 5:9
Congratulations
Concerned Citizen
A David v Goliath victory. Love him or hate him, you gotta hand it to Trump.
Five Families
Whats is up with CNN?
You have to dig deep through misinformation articles just to get a "yeah it looks like he won" LOL
Repulicans here. Great day for us. Victory! 4 years in the making. Wonderful Joyous feeling!
Futures looking bright. Did you see the global markets? Everything is up. I mean up big!
The ramification on Democrats is going to be immense.
Mike_Oxlong
Despite relentless attacks against him in the MSM, the lawfare used by the Dems against their top political opponent, and two assassination attempts - The Donald's comeback is historic. Vox populi, vox dei,
WiseOneIn Kansai
Oh, . . what most of the world has dreaded will now be a reality!!!
He's back. .........Can't wait until 4 years passes by quickly!!
Five Families
I am down with stiff drink tonight and just enjoying all of this. Congrats to our 47th POTUS and VPOTUS and all who won an office. Red baby red.
Chabbawanga
The democratic party will now begin a campaign of blame. They will blame everyone and anyone who didnt like their message. They should have run with a populist message like Bernie Sanders was from the beginning of Old Man Bidens campaign. The people are unhappy, we need to fix that, not this superficial campaign of "joy" and Trump bashing.
Unfortunately, if Trump does implement these insane economic tariffs the damage will be felt across the world, not just the. US.
Lord Dartmouth
There's one person who's going to be even happier than Trump today: Joe Biden! Boy, has he earned some serious gloating rights....
Anyway, congratulations, America!
dagon
Insania vulgi.
It is the madness of crowds that can be won over by wealth.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fox-news-projects-donald-trump-defeats-kamala-harris-become-47th-president-united-states
Trump also drew support from top business leaders like Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick. Lutnick told Fox News Digital that many Wall Street leaders had privately committed their support to Trump.
Financiers voted in Trump with their wealth and those who believe Trump is for workers against an 'elite' are deluded.
rcch
[ Trump claims 'powerful mandate' after Fox News projects he has won US presidency ]
;
[ Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House. ] —So much reluctance to declare what the world already knows: Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States (and we are witnessing the greatest political comeback in American history). Congratulations, Mr. President.
finally rich
Trump has been winning and winning for almost a DECADE.
I believe his only big defeat was in that election it took DAYS to count the ballots.
Isn't great we all got to know the outcome of this election within 24h?
Five Families
I read a comment earlier. Got me thinking.
Do you really think Democrats regret taking Biden off the ticket?
The other.
How much of what Biden said and his behavior affected this election after being removed from the ticket from his own party?
Thoughts?
Democrats really did not bring the A game with Harris. I mean facts are facts.
She interviews poorly. She can not give solid answers. Had really no plan.
I think America saw this. Must have right?
This is a huge win. I wonder if Trump won the undecided vote?
bass4funk
This is a historic win, the Dems threw everything they could at this guy since 2016 and after all of the impeachments and social media bans, failed assassination attempts the Dems and swamp failed and also women didn’t break for Kamala the way they would have hoped, so many people were closet Trump voters, cursed him, but when their families backs were turned ended up voting for Trump.
Roger Gusain
Joe is going to get a shock when he wakes up around midday (he has to get his regular 14 hours).
finally rich
And believe me or not, one of Kamala's campaign ads actually asked women to secretly vote for her and LIE to their own husbands about their choice. Kamala's campaign was full of these brilliant ideas.
Also remember when she pretended to be talking with a supporter on the phone (all smiles) just to turn round her iPhone accidentally revealing it was actually on Camera mode? -- this was just a few hours ago.
Peter14
A travesty of justice when a criminal is elected to President. For a man who hates democracy and a free press, who wants to rule for life and lock up or kill off future opponents like his mate Putin, to get into the white house reflects poorly on Americans that would vote for just such a tragedy.
The only winners in this is Russia and North Korea. So sorry for Ukraine who will be thrown to the sharks.
A leaderless world for the years ahead. Gutted by imbecilic Americans. Dems should have jailed him years ago for Jan 6th, so failure to do that is on them.