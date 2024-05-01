Kishida to stress rules-based global order, support for emerging nations at OECD meeting

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that he will stress the need for a rules-based international order in the face of global challenges and tensions when he attends a meeting of the Organizations for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.
Kishida began a six-day trip abroad in Paris, where he is scheduled to give a keynote speech on Thursday, the first of a two-day OECD ministerial meeting, which will be chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.
“I would like to stress that Japan will take a leading role in creating and strengthening a free, fair and rules-based international economic order,” Kishida told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda international airport.
Kishida said he also plans to step up an effort to support emerging countries, especially those in the Indo-Pacific region, to join the OECD, whose 38 member nations are mostly developed Western economies. Japan and South Korea are the only two East Asia members, and both Indonesia and Thailand want to join the OECD.
Kishida is also expected to propose a multinational framework to discuss the development and use of AI and its spread of disinformation.
This year also marks the 60th anniversary of Japan's joining of the OECD.
Kishida will also visit Brazil and Paraguay, as Japan seeks to deepen relations with emerging and developing nations that Tokyo considers share common values and democratic principles.
Brazil chairs the Group of 20 industrialized and emerging-market nations.
Kishida said he hopes to discuss cooperation in economy, space, information and communication between Japan and Paraguay when he hold talks with Paraguayan President Santiago Pena.
Kishida said he is also bringing a 170-member business mission that includes executives from 50 companies to the two South American nations.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
4 Comments
Login to comment
Mr Goodman
There is NO 'Global order' !
The rules trying to be enforced by we know who are basically a large pathetic joke
JJE
Now what is this "rules-based international order" they all wax lyrically about...
What is means is small bunch of neo-colonialist countries get to dictate the rules and decide who and when they apply to as they see fit. It's a politically correct way in this day and age to say there should be a master-servant relationship between nations. The masters are first-class, while most others, the serfs, are second and third.
When emerging nations don't toe the line, they get branded with nasty names, sanctions and worse. This new world order will be enforced down the barrel of a gun. The G-7 ruling elites, like Kishida here, are obsessed with maintaining hegemony and unipolarity while fighting tooth and nail to prevent a multipolar world. It's a real 19th/20th century mindset. The guy shaking Fumio's hand subscribes to this backward mentality too.
Mr Goodman
However Japan's not a leader of AI or has good cybersecurity
Kishida's spread of false promises and dithering could also be observed as disinformation
The fact that Kishida is attempting to portray Japan as being the leaders of everything is also disinformation
dagon
It would be nice if Kishida would stress a "rules based order" to his own LDP party members with their tax fraud, illegal campaign donations, donations from religious orgs, and slush fund embezzlement.
Things that would get the ordinary citizen investigated fined and jailed under the "rules based order".
Maybe if more did not see the hollowness of such rhetoric, especially abroad, there would be more respect for the "rules based order".