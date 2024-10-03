Ishiba to announce plans for 'happiness index'

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will propose a new happiness index during his first parliamentary policy speech on Friday, local media have reported.
The index, formulated by the public and private sectors, is expected to be proposed alongside Ishiba's plans for the economy and tackling the country's shrinking population.
Ishiba, 67, became prime minister on Tuesday after winning a tightly contested ruling party leadership vote last week.
He has said he intends to call a snap election for October 27 to shore up his mandate for policies, such as increased support for regional governments and low-income households.
It is unclear how his speech will address foreign policy matters, but public broadcaster NHK and other outlets reported on Thursday that Ishiba will likely renew vows to fight inflation and announce a plan for a new monetary stimulus package.
The yen surged last Friday after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) voted Ishiba leader, because he had broadly backed the Bank of Japan's exit from its ultra-loose policies.
But Ishiba told reporters late Wednesday that he did not think the environment was right for further interest rate hikes, sending the Japanese currency south again.
The premier will also announce plans to increase Japan's average minimum wage to 1,500 yen ($10.22) by 2030, from the current 1,055 yen, local media reported.
These attempts to shore up per-capita GDP in the world's number-four economy are part of his vision to raise the public's level of happiness, they said.
He is also expected to call the rapidly aging population a "silent crisis" that "affects the core of our nation", according to NHK.
Ishiba will reportedly discuss plans to launch a new disaster management ministry in the earthquake and flood-prone country, as well as stressing the importance of nuclear energy.
Nuclear power is a divisive topic in Japan, supported by the business lobby but with the public still wary after the 2011 tsunami-triggered catastrophe in Fukushima.
Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute and a former Bank of Japan board member, said Ishiba's speech would "likely to be made with a strong awareness of the upcoming general election".
"It appears that the Ishiba government is prioritising winning the election and consolidating its base of power," he said.© 2024 AFP
Hercolobus
Well, start by promoting salary increases, and set a minimum wage.
Garthgoyle
One, be prepared to be disappointed on that "happiness" index. And two, expect the yen to go back to 162 or lower against the USD.
Peter Neil
i thought we were fighting deflation, now inflation?
new, meaning another, monetary stimulus package? great, let’s print money to reduce inflation?
diagonalslip
happiness index.... with a prize for the best entry for mascot?
sakurasuki
That will solve all Japanese problem, Japan really know how to priority in the right place.
Asiaman7
Somehow, if it’s even possible, encourage (or urge through incentives) companies to pay all its workers (even those on contracts) more and upper management less. Basically, better distribute the wealth.
MarkX
And there you have Japanese politics in a nutshell. "Ishiba is an outsider, he thinks differently, if he is elected there will be big changes."
But what do we have? The same old stuff. We need more kids, how don't know. We will raise the minimum wage. When? By 2030!!!
IF anyone really thought that he would be able to anything substantive they must not have lived her very long.
Moonraker
"The premier will also announce plans to increase Japan's average minimum wage to 1,500 yen ($10.22) by 2030, from the current 1,055 yen, local media reported."
And that, LDP supporters, and others, tells you all you need to know about how serious the LDP are about wage justice.
dagon
By 2030 that 1,500 yen is going to be worth 1,055 yen.
The LDP is very stubborn to do things to actually raise living standards besides empty rhetoric.
Their vision is Neo-feudal and as Ishiba has already stated he is basically sticking to Kishida's policies.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Looks like the appropriate picture to represent the result of the happiness index.
didou
A mandatory minimum of two consecutive weeks vacation a year,
Everyone should be happy with that
Some dude
Bhutan's had this idea for years ("gross national happiness"). I don't know much about Bhutan, so I can't say if it works, but the idea of a "happiness index" here is kind of...interesting.
"I was praised by the section chief for my report! My happiness index is up!"
"I was scolded by the bucho for mine. My happiness index is down so I have to go out drinking with my colleagues to raise it"
Yubaru
Dream on! Folks far too often try to imagine Japan implementing "foreign" practices as a means to improve conditions here.
The manner in which people here take and use "vacation time" is so different that your "idea" here wont go any further than the time it took you to write it, if that.
Yubaru
Pre-Covid!!! Lol,
factchecker
This muppet sure is tone deaf isn't he?
BB
In a nation forged on gentenshugi and gaman he's just asking for trouble with that. I hope everyone's happy, but I'm guessing there's a lot of simmering discontent.
DenTok2009
Japan is proud of "gaman". Add to that, "shouganai"... I can imagine those who are in dire circumstances being happy, telling themselves and others that they are happy because blah blah.
Peter Neil
life should be something to be enjoyed, not something to be endured.
Mr Kipling
A "happiness index" is just what is needed to solve Japan's problems.
We are doomed....
JeffLee
I remember a long time ago when people here said Starbucks - which had plans of entering Japan -- would fail here because it bans smoking and that Japanese people don't take out their coffees. Within a year, Starbucks Japan's outlets had the highest turnover of any Starbucks in the world.
Once the Japanese are given the opportunity to experience certain "foreign practices," they so often go crazy on it.
Brian Trout
Agree. I was surprised to see the salaries of directors reported in a recent public annual report of a Mitsubishi Group company: ¥500 million/ year in basic compensation, ¥300 million/year in performance-based compensation, and ¥530 million/year in performance-based stock remuneration.
burgers and beers
"It appears that the Ishiba government is prioritising winning the election and consolidating its base of power,"
Who would have thought?
David Brent
Well, the headline made me chuckle, so I guess my happiness rose by about 0.01% at that exact moment....
lyrical01
The deep analysis NRI is known for. Or by qualifying things with “likely” is he suggesting some chance that Ishiba forgot he was the one who called it?
Fos
Perhaps spending less money on military equipments will provide more money for social issues, decoupling from the policies of Japan's main ally, United States of America, will give people more reason to find happiness, culturally and morally. That would be a first step for the new generation, too dependent on the litter coming from social media. But I am not optimistic with these new clones of servants after the first few announcements they made.