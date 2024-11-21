 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The economic package will support consumer spending as disposable incomes continue to be whittled away by resurgent prices. Image: iStock/JasonDoiy
politics

Cabinet to OK ¥39 tril economic package to ease price pain

2 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet is set to approve a 39 trillion yen economic package to support consumer spending as disposable incomes continue to be whittled away by resurgent prices, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The economic stimulus will include subsidies to offset high electricity, gas and gasoline prices and deliver cash handouts to low-income households.

A plan to raise the tax-free income threshold will also be part of the package, ceding to a demand from an opposition party -- whose votes are needed for the ruling coalition, which lost its majority in last month's general election -- to pass the measures.

Still suffering the worst fiscal health among advanced countries, Japan aims to get its economy on a sustainable growth path with the fiscal support plan after posting the second consecutive quarter of economic expansion in the July-September period.

The cabinet plans to formalize the stimulus measures on Friday, with a plan to have a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through March passed through parliament by the end of the year to fund the steps.

Helped in part by the supplementary budget worth about 13.9 trillion, the 39 trillion yen measures will include fiscal spending and loans totaling roughly 22 trillion yen with private-sector investment to be spurred under government initiatives.

Private consumption was a driver for economic growth in the third quarter of the year, sparked by a one-off income tax cut and the sharpest average wage increase in over 30 years agreed in this year's labor-management negotiations.

But subsidies for energy costs, which are slated to be or are already terminated, another spike in import costs from the recent weakening of the yen and the fading impact of the tax reduction all threaten to slow consumer appetite, economists says.

The government plans to reintroduce subsidies for electricity and gas bills and extend those aimed at curbing gasoline prices beyond the year-end deadline.

Cash handouts to low-income households exempt from resident tax and additional financial aid for those with children are also being discussed.

The Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, accepted a request from the opposition party, the Democratic Party for the People, to raise the nontaxable income level from the current 1.03 million yen in a bid to win its backing for the budget bill passage.

The DPP seeks to lift the ceiling to 1.78 million yen to boost consumption but the government estimates the proposal could reduce annual tax revenues by an estimated 7 trillion to 8 trillion yen.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

7-8 trillion off the backs of the working poor. Shameful. The top 0000.1% could write a check for that in seconds. Shameful.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the

Komeito party, accepted a request from the opposition party, the

Democratic Party for the People, to raise the nontaxable income level

from the current 1.03 million yen in a bid to win its backing for the

budget bill passage.

Seems deliberately vague about the request to raise it to 1.78 mil. The final result will probably be much lower which will not do much for Japan's hordes of working poor in precarious zero hour contract jobs making 2 mil or so and subject to income, sales, city, pension, social insurance taxes on meager take home pay.

They will be feeling the pain of this economic stimulus package and paying for it, and receiving no relief.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Raising the 1.3 million threshold is a good move. But the rest is not going to do much.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog