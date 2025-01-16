 Japan Today
crime

Record 15 kg of cocaine seized from single passenger at Haneda

2 Comments
TOKYO

Customs authorities at Tokyo's Haneda airport have seized 15 kilograms of cocaine from a single airline passenger, a record for Japan, they said Wednesday.

Customs officers found the cocaine, with an estimated street value of 372 million yen, concealed in 15 candy boxes inside a suitcase in the possession of a 25-year-old Canadian man.

The man, who said he works in the construction industry, arrived at Haneda airport from Toronto on Dec. 21 at around 10:30 p.m. The cocaine was discovered during a routine customs inspection, and he was arrested early the following morning.

The Haneda branch of Tokyo Customs filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors on Jan. 8, and the prosecutors have since indicted him.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Perhaps the death penalty would be a good way to reduce drug smugglers like in singapore. Hang’em

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

372 million yen, concealed in 15 candy boxes inside a suitcase in the possession of a 25-year-old Canadian man.

Which season of Narcos is this? Canadian nationality that's bit unusual.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

